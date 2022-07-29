ICG snaps up British Solar Renewables as it set sights on 1.5GW UK portfolio

British Solar Renewables has been snapped up for an undisclosed sum by global asset manager ICG, which said its aim was to help grow the solar and energy storage developer into one of the UK's leading integrated power producers.

First established in 2011, British Solar Renewables (BSR) has grown to become one of the UK's largest integrated solar developers, having successfully developer, built and operated almost 1GW of solar and energy storage plants in the UK.

Announcing the acquisition today, ICG said its ambition was for BSR to grow its portfolio to over 1.5GW of renewable capacity in operation within the next five years, which it said would be enough to power the equivalent of 375,000 average UK homes.

"We are pleased to work with ICG Infra to accelerate our development and expand our capabilities as we transition into one of the leading renewable IPP in the UK," said BSR's CEO Tim Humpage. "We are seeing more demand than ever for renewable energy sources, and with the support of ICG Infra, we will be able to scale our business with a shareholder that understands and is committed to funding renewables."

The company has been acquired through ICG's debut Infrastructure Fund, and follows the asset manager successfully raising $1.5bn in investor commitments back in February, it said.

"Access to renewable energy is an important component of global climate efforts, and we are delighted to partner with BSR, providing capital to fund new solar projects, as we continue towards the Fund's goal of investing in sustainable European infrastructure," said Guillaume d'Engremont, head of infrastructure at ICG. "We are confident that BSR's strong management team, robust pipeline of projects and sophisticated operations positions the firm for continued growth and impact."