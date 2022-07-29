ICG snaps up British Solar Renewables as it set sights on 1.5GW UK portfolio

Michael Holder
clock • 1 min read
Credit: British Solar Renewables
Image:

Credit: British Solar Renewables

Global asset manager acquires leading UK solar and energy storage developer for undisclosed sum

British Solar Renewables has been snapped up for an undisclosed sum by global asset manager ICG, which said its aim was to help grow the solar and energy storage developer into one of the UK's leading integrated power producers.

First established in 2011, British Solar Renewables (BSR) has grown to become one of the UK's largest integrated solar developers, having successfully developer, built and operated almost 1GW of solar and energy storage plants in the UK.

Announcing the acquisition today, ICG said its ambition was for BSR to grow its portfolio to over 1.5GW of renewable capacity in operation within the next five years, which it said would be enough to power the equivalent of 375,000 average UK homes.

"We are pleased to work with ICG Infra to accelerate our development and expand our capabilities as we transition into one of the leading renewable IPP in the UK," said BSR's CEO Tim Humpage. "We are seeing more demand than ever for renewable energy sources, and with the support of ICG Infra, we will be able to scale our business with a shareholder that understands and is committed to funding renewables."

The company has been acquired through ICG's debut Infrastructure Fund, and follows the asset manager successfully raising $1.5bn in investor commitments back in February, it said.

"Access to renewable energy is an important component of global climate efforts, and we are delighted to partner with BSR, providing capital to fund new solar projects, as we continue towards the Fund's goal of investing in sustainable European infrastructure," said Guillaume d'Engremont, head of infrastructure at ICG. "We are confident that BSR's strong management team, robust pipeline of projects and sophisticated operations positions the firm for continued growth and impact."

Related Topics

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Heat networks set to serve 28,000 UK homes secure £54m government funding

Global Briefing: Biden hails 'historic' US Senate deal promising $369bn climate action boost

Most read
01

Octopus Energy Group secures $550m investor backing to further global expansion

26 July 2022 • 2 min read
02

Unilever launches energy saving, plastic-free laundry capsule

28 July 2022 • 2 min read
03

It's official: Renewables provided 40 per cent of Britain's electricity in 2021

29 July 2022 • 3 min read
04

Government announces £3m funding boost for space solar project

25 July 2022 • 3 min read
05

'A plan for growth needs net zero': Labour's Keir Starmer hits out at net zero sceptic 'siren calls'

25 July 2022 • 6 min read

More on Venture Capital

Energy demand from transport fell in 2021 | Credit: iStock
Energy

It's official: Renewables provided 40 per cent of Britain's electricity in 2021

Government's annual energy statistics 'bible' shows continued march of renewable power on Britain's grid, although the country still remains heavily reliant on expensive fossil gas

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 29 July 2022 • 3 min read
Government announces £3m funding boost for space solar project
R&D

Government announces £3m funding boost for space solar project

New funding aims to support development of space-based solar power and satellite environmental monitoring

James Murray
James Murray
clock 25 July 2022 • 3 min read
Solar panels on buildings in Bath, England | Credit: iStock
Buildings

Study: Low carbon technologies boost house prices by roughly £10,000

Analysis from WWF and ScottishPower calculates that solar panels, heat pumps, and EV charge points significantly increase property values

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 20 July 2022 • 3 min read