Scottish Power launches 'biggest ever' recruitment drive for 1,000 green energy jobs

ScottishPower has launched its "biggest ever" recruitment drive, with the firm seeking to fill least 1,000 new green energy roles over the next year to help build out of a raft of wind and solar projects and carry out grid network improvements.

The green energy giant, which is owned by parent company Iberdrola, said it rapidly needed to fill a raft of new roles after securing a record number of green energy infrastructure contracts during the first half of 2022, including 2.1GW of renewable power projects.

"The momentum of the first six months of 2022 and our record of achievement now gives us our biggest ever investment pipeline of green energy assets to help deliver the government's energy strategy and net zero for the UK," said ScottishPower CEO Keith Anderson.

"As a direct result, we now need at least 1,000 people to join us in new positions over the next twelve months to design, build and operate this green energy infrastructure and that's why today, we're issuing our biggest ever call for green recruits right across the country to fulfil our ambitions."

New personnel recruited to the roles will be directly employed across all areas of ScottishPower's business and at all stages, ranging from trainees to time served trades and supporting roles, the firm explained.

ScottishPower said the flurry of recruitment and new infrastructure projects it is embarking on would also help deliver a further boost to the UK, by in turn creating potentially thousands more indirect jobs in the UK green energy supply chain.

Since the turn of the year, the company has won contracts to deliver 16 renewable energy projects totalling 2.1GW across the UK including onshore and offshore wind as well as solar farms, which are in total expected to almost double ScottishPower's existing green energy capacity.

Last month ScottishPower won seabed rights to develop or co-develop three offshore wind projects as part of the ScotWind auction, while it is also investing in onshore transmission projects to prepare the network for the increased build out of renewable power projects expected over the coming years.

Alok Sharma, COP26 President and UK government cabinet member, also welcomed ScottishPower's announcement today as a clear sign of the employment opportunities offered up by the net zero transition.

"In November 2020 the UK government launched the Green Jobs Taskforce to support the creation of two million skilled jobs to build back greener from the Covid-19 pandemic, and reach net zero emissions by 2050," said Sharma. "Long term, good quality green jobs are crucial for the UK's economic recovery and tackling climate change. This green jobs push will help set the direction for the market as we transition to a high skill, low carbon economy."

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng described the "fantastic" announcement as "a real vote of confidence in our energy security plans".