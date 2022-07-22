Port Talbot steelworks calls for decarbonisation package to help it avoid risk of closure

Tata Group has threatened to shut down operations at the Port Talbot plant, one of the UK's two large steelwork facilities, if the government does not provide it with up to £1.5bn of financial support to help future-proof the plant by switching to lower carbon production techniques.

The steelmaker is reportedly considering replacing its blast furnaces at its Welsh site with electric arc furnaces that significantly reduce the need for fossil fuels and slash the overall emissions produced from steel production.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Tata Group chairman Natarajan Chandrasekraran said the steelmaker intended to transition to a greener steel plant. "But this is only possible with financial help from the government," he added.

The company expects the construction of two electric arc furnaces at the Welsh site to cost around £3bn, and it is hoping to recoup half of these costs through public subsidy, according to the paper.

Tata employs 8,000 people across the UK, with half of these in Port Talbot, and thousands more indirectly through the supply chain, according to the company.

The Indian business tycoon spoke to the newspaper just a week after trade body UK Steel published a sweeping decarbonisation plan for the industry, which made the case for an ambitious policy package that would incentivise the reuse of scrap steel and curb exports of the waste material, drive investment in emerging green steel production technologies, and introduce measures to discourage steel buyers from importing high carbon steel products from abroad.

The UK steel sector remains heavily dependent on coal to fire blast furnaces and as a reducing agent to turn ore into metal. UK Steel estimates the industry is responsible for around 2.9 per cent of the UK's domestic emissions, before the emissions of imported steel are accounted for.

Chandrasekraran said Tata would need to have a financial arrangement in place with the government to ease its transition to low carbon practices within a year if it is to avoid shutting down sites in the UK. "We have been in discussions over the last two years, and we should come to an agreement within 12 months," he said. "Without this, we will have to look at closures of sites."

More than 90 per cent of the direct emissions from UK steelmakers come from just two sites: Port Talbot in Wales and British Steel's Scunthorpe site in Lincolnshire.

A report from think tank Green Alliance earlier this month warned the "feasible economic window" to reduce the carbon intensity of the two sites was fast closing, given that four operational blast furnaces would need capital-intensive essential repairs by 2035, while at least two would require work by 2030.

If companies go ahead with these investments instead of allocating funds to enable cleaner practices, high carbon practices could be locked in for decades to come, the report warned, pushing the UK's 2050 net zero emissions target further out of reach.

A string of reports over the last 18 months have argued the decarbonisation of the steel sector is technologically feasible through investment in hydrogen and electrification technologies. But the industry has argued that policy measures are required to help it make the necessary investments and ensure it is able to compete with imported steel from jurisdictions that enjoy much lower carbon prices and energy costs.

In late May, MPs on the Environmental Audit Committee warned domestic steelmaking could be at risk if the governemnt did not provide the sector with more financial support to pivot to greener production methods, noting the UK's approach was underpowered compared to green steel transition plans in some other countries.

In response to the newspapers report, a spokesperson from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said: "Steel plays a critical role in all areas of the UK economy and Tata is a valued steel producer and significant employer in the UK."

They also pointed to the current policies designed to accelerate industrial decarbonisation in the UK, which include the £315m Industrial Energy Transformation Fund, £1bn carbon capture fund, and £240m hydrogen fund.

Steel industry insiders have argued longer term policy measures are also required to help drive investment.