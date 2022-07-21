Step-by-step climate guide launched to help company boards capitalise on net zero

A step-by-step guide to help board members and non-executive directors grapple with a wide range of corporate climate challenges and ensure their businesses take "timely, positive and decisive action" to prepare for the net zero transition has been launched by non-profit Chapter Zero today.

Developed by the green directors' forum alongside management consultancy the Berkeley Partnership, the Board Toolkit draws together proven strategy and change management techniques alongside the latest climate-related research and evidence, the two organisations said.

As such, it provides corporate climate checklists for non-executive directors, advice on key questions to ask of any new net zero strategy, and detailed guidance on areas where action should be focused as part of a raft of resources that aim to improve board oversight of climate risks and opportunities, they added.

"Our non-executive director members are currently grappling with a wide range of climate and business issues and are in a strong position to drive the change we need in the net zero transition," said Julie Baddeley, Chapter Zero's chair of the board. "This Board Toolkit is designed to provide practical steps to help them with this challenge."

Berkeley developed the toolkit on a pro-bono basis for Chapter Zero, having also worked on the previous Board Toolkit, which launched in 2019. The Toolkit provides an update to a previous version released three years ago to incorporate the latest climate-released research and corporate best practices.

Mark Bryant, consultant at the Berkeley Partnership, said action on climate change and the net zero transition was not only urgently needed for the planet, but also "critical to future business success", and as such company boards have a crucial role to play in driving action.

"Boards need to help their companies respond effectively, not only to the more obvious risks and regulatory requirements, but to the enormous competitive opportunities and threats which the net zero transition brings," he said. "But with so much data and information out there, it can be really hard for non-executive directors to cut through to the key things they should do."

"By applying our transformation expertise to the climate change and net zero challenge, we have helped to develop a practical toolkit that equips non-executive directors to help their boards understand what needs to change, set the right direction and priorities and deliver the lasting required across their value chains. In so doing, they'll enable their businesses to make a real and positive difference in tackling climate change, as well as positioning them for future resilience and growth."