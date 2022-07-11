Survey: Investors fear climate-driven stranded assets in the meat and dairy sector

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Changing Markets Foundation research highlights growing concern among investors that meat and dairy firms are failing to take account of climate risk

Investor pressure on companies in the meat and dairy sector to report on and reduce their greenhouse gas emissions could soon start to mount, amid growing fears the industry could be forced to write down...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Global economic policy overlooks huge value of nature, UN experts warn

Saudi firm Alfanar plots £1bn aviation biofuels plant on Teesside

Most read
01

Government unveils Energy Security Bill, as crisis grips Number 10

06 July 2022 • 9 min read
02

The cost of not zero

11 July 2022 • 11 min read
03

Clownfall, classics, and the climate

07 July 2022 • 9 min read
04

'Very bad news for nature and climate': Fears grow for green agenda, as Boris Johnson set to quit as PM

07 July 2022 • 9 min read
05

ConcreteZero: Leading firms pledge to achieve net zero concrete production by 2050

05 July 2022 • 3 min read

More on Risk

UK infrastructure providers failing to tackle threat of cascading climate risks, CCC warns
Risk

UK infrastructure providers failing to tackle threat of cascading climate risks, CCC warns

Government climate advisors publish assessment of third reporting round of Adaptation Reporting Power submissions from critical service providers

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 12 July 2022 • 3 min read
The cost of not zero
Editor's Blog

The cost of not zero

The Conservative Party leadership race is fuelling fears the government could dilute its decarbonisation efforts - such a move would amount to a catastrophic economic and strategic error

James Murray
James Murray
clock 11 July 2022 • 11 min read
Credit: iStock
Biodiversity

Global economic policy overlooks huge value of nature, UN experts warn

IPBES research calls for science-based valuation of nature to be placed at the heart of economic decision-making in order to reverse the biodiversity crisis

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 July 2022 • 5 min read