An electric ferry that connects the islands of Ærø and Als in Southern Denmark has this month broken the record for the longest distance travelled on a single electric charge, its makers have today claimed.

Danish engineering giant Danfoss announced this morning that Ellen, an e-ferry that makes multiple daily trips from the town of Sønderborg on Als, broke a world record when it sailed 50 nautical miles, or 92 kilometres, without recharging.

The journey in question, which was undertaken on 9 June as more than 30 energy ministers convened in Sønderborg for the International Energy Agency's (IEA) conference on energy efficiency, was more than twice the distance of the 40-kilometre trip the e-ferry normally takes between charges.

"The 92-kilometre trip on a single battery charge is the longest planned distance for an electric ferry able to carry both passengers and vehicles to date anywhere on the globe," said Henrik Hagbarth Mikkelsen, a senior lecturer at the Marstal Naval Academy in Denmark who was involved in the developing Ellen's technical design. "We are talking about a clear record."

Ellen does not emit carbon dioxide and operates at 24 per cent lower cost than a new diesel ferry, according to Danfoss.

Danfoss, which made a number of the components of the e-ferry and hosted the IEA's energy efficiency conference, said it would be submitting the journey to Guiness World of Records.