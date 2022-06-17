Circular economy: Sainsbury's launches latest refill and reuse scheme

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Supermarket joins growing raft of firms trialling more circular business models in bid to reduce their environmental footprint

Sainsbury's has this week debuted new own-brand refillable handwash pouches, in a bid to help customers reduce the amount of plastic they consume at home.

The retailer said it expects the pouches to save a total of 28 tonnes of plastic every year, because they contain 85 per cent less plastic than single-use bottles sold to customers.

Instead of buying a new bottle every time they need to top up on handwash, customers will be encouraged to reuse their existing handwash bottle, refilling it with the handwash from the pouch, Sainsbury's said. Customers will also be able to return their used pouches at front-of-store plastic recycling points installed at all UK sites to ensure the material is reused, it said.

Sainsbury's said the pouches are 35 per cent lower in cost compared to the equivalent bottles, meaning that customers would not have to compromise on affordability to shop more sustainability.

The launch of the new scheme was one of many such initiatives unveiled this week to coincide with World Refill Day.

For example, Silver Circle Distillery, maker of Wye Valley Gin, announced customers can now bring back their empty bottles to a store in Chepstow town centre to have them refilled in-house, with a discount on offer for customers who take advantage of the service.

Online customers, meanwhile, can now purchase gin in 50cl refill cans made from recyclable aluminium, whereas hospitality customers buying in bulk can buy the gin at trade prices in reusable 5-litre jerry cans, which they could then use to refill their original bottle for use on the bar.

Silver Circle co-founder Joe Howden said the schemes had been devised to save on waste and reduce the carbon footprint of its products.

"As a distillery we are always looking at ways that we can make our offering more sustainable, and one of the things that we kept hearing from our customers buying Wye Valley Gin, was that they loved the bottle, but it felt kind of wrong to just throw it in the recycling bin after they'd drunk the contents," he said. "With our new refill scheme, they will only ever have to purchase the original glass bottle once and can simply refill it one of three ways - saving on waste and reducing the carbon footprint."

Meanwhile, Ecosurety and City to the Sea launched a major new initiative to provide re-useable and returnable coffee cups across Bristol.

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Connected Energy celebrates £15m funding boost for EV battery recycling vision

Government powers up £43m fund for e-motorbikes and off-road e-truck R&D

Most read
01

Blackrock strengthens sustainability EMEA team with senior appointments

13 June 2022 • 2 min read
02

Offshore Wind Bonanza: Industry predicts £155bn economic boost through to 2030

13 June 2022 • 4 min read
03

Going Under: 200,000 homes and businesses at risk of rising sea levels

15 June 2022 • 3 min read
04

Reports: Prime Minister planning to slash £1bn from existing energy efficiency schemes to fund new insulation drive

16 June 2022 • 4 min read
05

Government axes plug-in car grant, as industry warns shock move comes at 'worst possible time'

14 June 2022 • 5 min read

More on Recycling

Credit: iStock
Recycling

Ecosurety and City to Sea to launch Bristol returnable cup scheme

Initiative aims to prevent a quarter of a million single-use hot drink cups from entering waste streams every day

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 16 June 2022 • 2 min read
Clarks is the latest kidswear brand to partner with Dotte. Credit: Clarks
Supply chain

'Slow fashion down': Clarks partners with resale marketplace Dotte to boost shoe re-use

New partnership aims to help ensure outgrown footwear can have a second useful life with customers getting rewards for each resale

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 14 June 2022 • 2 min read
Study: Circular economy could unlock more than a quarter million jobs in London by 2030
Supply chain

Study: Circular economy could unlock more than a quarter million jobs in London by 2030

EXCLUSIVE: Report predicts major employment gains to be had by expanding sectors that enhance sharing, reuse, repair, and recycling of materials

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 13 June 2022 • 3 min read