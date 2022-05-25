'Not only an environmental issue': Scottish Widows calls on pensions industry to steer a just transition to net zero

Report from pensions provider sets out recommendations for how pensions industry and government can ensure transition to a low carbon economy is equitable and fair

The government and pensions industry should make ‘just transition' considerations a central component of wider net zero policy, according to Scottish Widows.

The provider yesterday published a report outlining how the pensions industry can deliver a ‘just transition' on the path to a decarbonised global economy.

The firm said a ‘just transition' is shifting to a low-carbon environmentally sustainable economy "without leaving people behind".

Scottish Widows said delivering a ‘just transition' will create a "fairer, greener and more prosperous economy and society".

The industry can have "significant sway on how equitably the shift to a low-carbon economy happens", the firm said, as it outlined key recommendations for the industry and government to achieve this.

These recommendations include that the government should make these considerations a central component of the wider net zero policy and set up direct government representation such as a minister or advisory committee for the ‘just transition'.

Also, the provider said pension funds should encourage the government to enhance or create policies in support, and investors should incorporate quantitative or qualitative social considerations alongside the usual environmental metrics.

Other recommendations include: pension funds should consider impact and place-based investment opportunities in public and private markets; trustees should review their interpretation of fiduciary duty and get comfort that ‘just transition' considerations are aligned to their duty; and investors should make explicit reference to a ‘just transition' in their stewardship, engagement, and voting policies.

The firm also urged the government to ensure they have a diverse range of representatives at the decision-making level, and should ensure there is enough flexibility in policy for differing application at the local level.

Head of pension investments and responsible investments Maria Nazarova-Doyle said: "There is - rightly - a lot of attention on climate change and how the pensions industry can play a part in achieving net zero.

"However, the same focus hasn't yet been applied when we think about what the transition to net zero will mean for us as a society. This is not only an environmental issue, but a social one too."

She continued: "As ever, our responsibility is to support our customers' financial futures and so it is vital we manage their investment with a long-term, responsible outlook.

"As an industry, we must make sure we are part of the conversation around the ‘just transition', and engage and educate companies through active stewardship, to ensure this happens in a way that is fair and just for everyone."

This comes after Scottish Widows earlier this year set out its roadmap to net zero, setting out its strategy for achieving decarbonisation targets and a net-zero portfolio by 2050.

 

This article originally appeared on BusinessGreen's sister site Professional Pensions

