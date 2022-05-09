Survey: Two thirds of motorists plan to switch to EVs

Combination of potential cost savings and environmental concerns driving growing interest in electric vehicles, according to new YouGov survey
Over two thirds of motorists intend to switch to an electric vehicle (EV) in the coming years, according to the results of a new survey that will fuel hopes that the booming market for zero emission vehicles...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial