UK Transition Plan Taskforce aims to help firms develop 'rigorous' climate strategies

The government has formally launched a new UK Transition Plan Taskforce today, geared at developing a "gold standard" for robust company decarbonisation and climate adaptation plans aligned with delivering a net zero emissions economy by 2050.

Under a new regime being developed by the Taskforce, UK financial institutions and listed firms will need to develop and publish credible transition plans that detail how they will adapt and decarbonise on the pathway to net zero by 2050, according to the government

The Taskforce has been established to develop "rigorous and robust" measures to tackle greenwashing in company climate risk reporting and support UK firms in establishing investable and accountable transition plans, the Treasury said.

It forms part of the government's plan to expand mandatory climate risk reporting and action right across the economy by 2025, starting earlier this month with stricter requirements for the UK's largest companies and financial institutions.

The government views enhanced data disclosure on corporate climate risks as key to supporting a range of other activities that are likely to prove crucial to meeting net zero goals, including the development of sustainability-linked financial instruments, enhanced investor stewardship, more stringent financial regulations, and more effective corporate decarbonisation strategies, it said.

First touted by the Chancellor Rishi Sunak during his speech at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow last year, the new rules build on the guidelines of the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and are designed to help bolster the government's push to establish the UK and the City of London as the world's first net zero-aligned financial centre.

John Glen, Economic Secretary to the Treasury, is to act as co-chair of the new Transition Plan Taskforce, which is backed by a steering group of private and public sector leaders. "It brings together an impressive range of forward-thinking stakeholders to ensure firms can put together plans to aid our transition to a low-carbon economy," he said of the Taskforce.

Aviva's CEO Amanda Blanc has also been appointed co-chair of the Taskforce. "Everyone in the UK will be touched by the climate crisis, so all of us depend on shifting the economy to net zero as soon as possible," she said. "Preventing the worst impacts of climate change will take all businesses developing ambitious, consistent transition plans to get us to a low carbon future."

The secretariat for the UK Transition Plan Taskforce is to be provided by non-profits including the UK Centre for Greening Finance and Investment and climate change think tank E3G.

Mary Schapiro, vice chair for the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) and head of the secretariat at the TCFD, also welcomed the launch of the new Transition Plan Taskforce today. "By requiring the publication of transition plans, the UK has set forth an ambitious agenda to accelerate the transition to a net zero economy," she said. "The UK Transition Plan Taskforce will help bring transparency to net zero targets, ensuring accountability and that meaningful progress is achieved. I look forward to participating in the Taskforce by building upon the foundation of the TCFD framework and ensuring alignment with the ongoing efforts of GFANZ."

The move comes just days after the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign launched the final stage of its consultation process on a proposed strengthening of the criteria that govern whether organisations can join the international initiative.

The group - which has brought together thousands of businesses that have publicly committed to reach net zero emissions - said the first section of the Criteria Consultation Process is now complete, after over 150 independent experts came together over the course of eight weeks between February and April to discuss eight key topics to strengthen and consolidate the Race to Zero Criteria.

As part of the next stage of the consultation, the UN's High-Level Climate Champions, the UNFCCC, and the Expert Peer Review Group that worked on the new criteria are now welcoming written feedback from individuals who were not able to contribute to the working group.