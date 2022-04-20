Amazon adds another 3.5GW to global renewable energy portfolio

Amazon has expanded its renewable electricity portfolio by almost a third after inking a flurry of fresh power purchase agreements (PPAs) totalling 3.5GW of additional capacity worldwide, which have further cemented its position as the world's largest corporate buyer of renewables.

The new PPAs announced today cover 37 renewables projects across the US, Spain, France, Australia, Canada, India, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), ranging from large scale wind farms and solar projects down to rooftop solar installations.

They take Amazon's total portfolio of renewable energy projects from which the firm is directly purchasing electricity to power its operations from 12.2GW to 15.7GW, marking a 30 per cent increase.

In total, Amazon now has PPA deals comprising 310 renewable energy projects, including 134 wind and solar farms, and 176 rooftop solar projects.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the fresh wave of PPA deals announced today would bring the firm closer to its goal of powering 100 per cent of its global operations with renewables by 2025.

"Our commitment to protecting the planet and limiting Amazon's impact on the environment has led us to become the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the world in both 2020 and 2021," he said. "Given the growth of our business, and our mission to run 100 per cent of Amazon's operations on renewable energy, we aren't slowing our renewable investments down. We now have 310 wind and solar projects across 19 countries, and are working hard to reach our goal of powering 100 per cent of our business on renewable energy by 2025 - five years ahead of our original target of 2030."

Once fully operational, the 310 renewables projects being supported by Amazon worldwide are expected to produce 42,000 gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity each year, which it estimates would deliver enough power to meet the needs of 11 million European homes annually.

It also estimates these clean energy projects will help avoid 17.3 million metric tonnes of carbon emissions each year, equating to the removal of more than 3.7 million cars from US roads annually.

Amazon said it was continuing to invest in energy storage technologies in the US to pair with renewables projects, enabling it to store clean energy produced by its solar farms and deploy it during evening hours or periods of high demand.

The firm's latest energy storage projects include 150MW of battery storage in Arizona and 75MW of battery storage in California, which together double Amazon's total paired solar and energy storage capacity from 220MW to 445MW.

The moves are all designed to support Amazon's 2040 net zero commitment as part of The Climate Pledge initiative, the company said.

Heather Zichal, CEO of the American Clean Power Association, said Amazon continues to lead the way in scaling up renewables projects across the US. "This increasingly includes hybrid projects that pair energy storage with renewable energy generation, unlocking the ability to use clean reliable energy throughout all hours of the day," she said.