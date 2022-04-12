M&S offers latest clothing collection for hire with fashion rental website Hirestreet

A cotton rich belted utility jacket made from responsibly-sourced cotton and recycled polyester is among the items Marks & Spencer has made available for hire in its latest collection via its partnership fashion rental website Hirestreet, it announced yesterday.

The jacket - usually £55.00 to buy outright in store but now available to rent from £11 - is one of various new M&S items available to rent through Hirestreet's online platform, which aims to offer an alternative to so-called 'fast fashion' by negating the need to create brand new clothes, while also cutting down on costs for consumers.

The launch of the new collaboration, which marks Hirestreet's biggest retailer partnership to date, has been timed to coincide with the run-up to Easter, and follows the success of its previous Autumn/Winter clothing hire collection with M&S launched late last year.

Following last year's fashion rental collaboration, M&S said 98 per cent of customers it surveyed indicated they would rent clothing again from Hirestreet. Moreover, 95 per cent of Hirestreet customers said they were impressed with the quality of their M&S products and nearly 90 per cent would look to purchase from M&S in the near future, according to the firms.

As well as renting individual garments, Hirestreet also offers 'bundles' to customers, which enable them to select three different outfits to rent over a 30-day period for £50.

While fashion rental has a reputation for formal wear and special occasions, Hirestreet said the majority (53 per cent) of those ordering on its wesbsite wanted items for more casual social events, indicating a wide potential market for fashion rental, said the firm's strategy lead Rosie Hartman.

"Clothing rental is often associated with special occasions, but the popularity of M&S clothes, many of which are versatile for any occasion, demonstrates how the future of fashion rental is changing - today rental fashion is more than just providing temporary access to designer items," she said. "We've thoroughly enjoyed working with the team at M&S to curate the perfect collection for the new season and can't wait to hear the response from our customers."

M&S said its ongoing partnership with Hirestreet supported its circular economy efforts and its 'Plan A' sustainability goals, including its science-based climate target to achieve net zero emissions across its entire business and supply chain, including Scope 3 emissions, by 2040.

The collaboration follows the announcement of a new partnership between M&S Kidswear and Dotte earlier this month, which they claim is the UK's first fully-circular peer-to-peer marketplace for parents to buy, sell and recycle outgrown kidswear. The firms said they hoped the partnership would help cut the 183 million items of kidswear that hit landfill in the UK alone.

"We know customers are increasingly interested in the circular economy and rental which is why we started our exciting partnership with Hirestreet last year," said Richard Price, managing director of clothing and home at M&S. "The feedback so far has been great with Hirestreet users discovering the everyday style and value of our clothing on the platform. We're continuing to test and learn this new Spring/Summer collection which is perfect for a range of occasions - including the holidays and special events we know consumers are really looking forward to."