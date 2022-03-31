PepsiCo to help suppliers broker corporate renewable power purchase deals

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Credit: PepsiCo
Image:

Credit: PepsiCo

US drinks giant teams up with Schneider Electric on new 'first of its kind' supply chain renewable electricity programme

PepsiCo is targeting a major expansion in the use of renewable electricity across its global value chain, after yesterday announcing a major new partnership with Schneider Electric that aims to help the US drinks giant's suppliers directly secure green energy through aggregate power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Dubbed 'pep+ REnew', the initiative marks one of the first Scope 3 collaborations of its kind in the food and beverage industry, according to PepsiCo.

The company said accelerating the adoption of renewable power among suppliers would help to create a more resilient and carbon-efficient supply chain, while also helping its partners secure long term price certainty for their power at a time when global energy markets are hugely volatile.

The initiative sets out two overarching goals: to educate PepsiCo's value chain partners about their renewable electricity choices; and accelerate the transition to green power through aggregate PPAs and other procurement options.

PepsiCo said the programme was designed to help overcome challenges many small and medium businesses face when trying to participate in the renewable electricity market, with some organisations either too small or lacking the requisite expertise to take advantage of a PPA market that can prove complex for new entrants.

The company said it would shortly be inviting a "broad array" of its suppliers to participate in the programme, with a view to finalising a first cohort of buyers for an aggregate PPA by the end of this year.

"Net zero cannot happen without our value chain partners taking bold climate action," said PepsiCo CEO Jim Andrew. "Through pep+ REnew, we will encourage our partners to reduce their Scope 2 emissions through renewable electricity procurement, helping us meet our own Scope 3 goals."

The move is designed to support PepsiCo's target announced last year to become a net zero emissions company by 2040, backed by a goal to cut its absolute emissions by 40 per cent by 2030 across its entire value chain, against a 2015 baseline.

If PepsiCo achieves its 2030 target, it expects to have reduced its emissions by more than 26 million metric tonnes of CO2.

Schneider Electric has been tapped to provide expertise on the PPA market, having advised a raft of companies, including PepsiCo, on over 150 utility scale PPA deals around the world, comprising more than 11GW of wind and solar power.

Steve Wilhite, president for sustainability business at Schneider Electric, said widening access to renewable electricity for SMEs was "a much-needed step as we work towards a net zero economy and a more sustainable future for all".

"By creating greater access to large-scale renewable electricity, our partnership with PepsiCo aspires to add more renewable electricity capacity to power grids around the world," he said.

Related Topics

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Green groups bemoan 'limited progress' after latest crunch UN biodiversity talks

Could the war in Ukraine accelerate or hinder the UK's shift towards greener farming?

Most read
01

Zero emission deliveries: Amazon puts its first electric HGVs on UK roads

24 March 2022 • 3 min read
02

Shell and BP prep massive green investment push

25 March 2022 • 4 min read
03

Ørsted to sell 50 per cent stake in 1.3GW Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm

28 March 2022 • 2 min read
04

Joe Manchin: Meet the man who could single-handedlly torpedo US climate efforts

24 March 2022 • 10 min read
05

Carbon Capture and Storage industry debuts new delivery plan

25 March 2022 • 4 min read

More on Supply chain

Agricultural slurry spreading in a field in England | Credit: iStock
Policy

Could the war in Ukraine accelerate or hinder the UK's shift towards greener farming?

The government has unveiled a package of measures designed to support farmers amid surging energy and artificial fertiliser costs

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 30 March 2022 • 8 min read
Cement manufacture is a major cause of global carbon emissions
Infrastructure

Net Zero Accelerators: New global initiative seeks cuts to global cement and concrete emissions

COP 27 host Egypt among first to benefit from major new carbon-cutting programme from the Global Cement and Concrete Association

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 30 March 2022 • 3 min read
Wind turbine blades wait to be shipped offshore in Hull | Credit: iStock
Supply chain

'Discriminatory': EU launches WTO challenge over UK's clean energy subsidy scheme

EU accuses UK of undermining efforts to tackle climate change through its plan to make domestic content a criteria for Contracts for Difference eligibility

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 29 March 2022 • 4 min read