Energy Security Strategy: Calls mount for national roll out of clean heat and energy efficiency upgrades

A rapid roll out of domestic energy efficiency upgrades, clean heat installations, and clean power technologies could match the amount of gas imported from the UK from Russia four times over, in less time than it would take to construct a new oil and gas field, fresh research has found.

An analysis published this morning by environmental think tank E3G calculated that energy efficiency measures and clean heating installations are the quickest way for the UK to reduce its dependence on expensive fossil gas, eliminate Russian imports, and generate long-term savings for energy customers.

It said that a roll out of energy efficiency, clean heat, and renewables technologies would have the net effect of reducing customer bills while significantly shrinking gas consumption between now and 2025.

New oil and gas fields, on the other hand, would take up to three years to come online, 28 years to develop, and would not generate any savings on bills for customers, given that prices for gas are set by the international market, the analysis argues.

The report identifies onshore wind and solar power as the electricity sources that can reduce the UK's reliance on Russian gas fastest, given their short construction times.

Ed Matthew, campaigns director at E3G, said "a war-like effort to insulate all homes within a decade" was now required. "This must be backed up by a long-term public investment plan," he added. "It could save households hundreds of pounds and is the fastest way to end our addiction to fossil fuels."

The findings come as the government prepares to publish a new Energy Security Strategy by the end of the month, which is expected to provide a roadmap for weaning the UK off Russian oil and gas, as well as reducing the country's exposure to the volatile global market for fossil fuels that has seen energy prices surge over the past year.

Annual domestic energy bills are set to potentially reach £3,000 by the end of the year thanks to a volatile fossil fuel market that has been exacerbated by the crisis in Ukraine.

In an opinion piece last week, the Prime Minister suggested the forthcoming strategy would focus on green technologies, noting that renewables were the "quickest and cheapest route to energy independence".

However, Boris Johnson and other senior ministers have also suggested increased oil and gas production could have a role in shoring up UK energy security, arguing domestic reserves could reduce the UK's reliance on energy imports.

But today, E3G has warned that future oil and gas licensing rounds would have little effect on boosting energy security in the UK.

"While existing oil and gas production should continue to be used, future licensing rounds will not play a part in eliminating our reliance on Russian gas due to the long time to bring projects online," the report states. "Additional domestic production will do nothing to change the prices consumers pay for oil and gas which are set by the international market."

E3G senior researcher Euan Graham said the government's Energy Security Strategy should "supercharge" the best solutions for British businesses and families. "Rather than backing unpopular and expensive red herrings like fracking, the Prime Minister must double-down on energy efficiency and renewables which can deliver huge energy savings - getting us off Putin's gas at top speed," he said.

The report comes a day after Chancellor Rishi Sunak wrote to the CEO of the UK's new National Infrastructure Bank, John Flint, instructing him to respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine by ramping up investment in net zero-related projects."Therole the Bank can play inreducing the UK's dependency on fossil fuelsandincreasingprosperity across the countryhas been brought into sharp focus byRussia'sunprovokedinvasion of Ukraine," Sunak wrote. "In particular, it is important that wetakeeverysteppossibletoimproveour energy resilience, to protect us from future shocks andvolatility in globalmarkets.This does not change the long-term mission of the Bankbut emphasises theneed to makerapid progress on its net zero goals,particularly where they overlap withthe government'srenewed focuson energy security."

As such, he urged the bankto "prioritise opportunitiesthat align with thegovernment'srenewed focus onenergy security", includinglow carbon energy projectsand investments that improve the energy efficiency ofbuildings and homes.

The latest developments come as a coalition of the UK's leading energy companies, heat pump manufacturers, and consumer organisations issued a joint statement calling on the government to "supercharge heat pumps" in order to wean the UK off Russian gas.

The Electrify Heat campaign, which has been backed by leading trade association EnergyUK, as well as E.On, ScottishPower, and EDF, said the government should put an "ambitious, long-term electrification programme" at the heart of its upcoming Energy Security Strategy.

The coalition has called on ministers to move policy costs from electricity bills on to general taxation, noting that the move would reduce the running costs of low carbon heat pumps for consumers. It has also called for the government to expand programmes that aim to drive the market for energy efficiency improvements, such as the Boiler Upgrade Scheme and Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme, while also significantly scaling up initiatives focused on tackling household fuel poverty, such the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, the Homes Upgrade Grant, and the Sustainable Warmth competition schemes.

In addition, the group called for the government to work with industry on training and skills development to ensure the UK workforce is ready to deliver a rapid increase in the number of green home and clean heating upgrades.

E.ON's head of external affairs, Brian Tilley, urged the Chancellor to consider the measures set out by the campaign in the upcoming Spring Statement.

"Ending the UK's reliance on gas is a huge challenge, but one that also presents a huge opportunity," he said. "Retrofitting our homes with better energy efficiency and heat pumps will mean that we are not only using less fossil fuels but simultaneously cutting our bills and carbon emissions, whilst creating jobs and improving health in homes up and down the country. Decisive action now from Government will kickstart our journey to cheaper and more efficient home heating and the Chancellor has the opportunity on the 23 March to do just that."

The call to action comes just a day after polling from Ipsos highlighted broad public concern around the UK's dependence on foreign markets for energy. Of 1,000 British adults surveyed, more than eight in 10 said they were concerned about how dependent the UK was on energy imports.

