More than a decade on from the design competition that delivered the first new pylon design in the UK in nearly 100 years, National Grid has this week announced that work to connect a series of T-pylons to the new Hinkley Point nuclear plant has reached a crucial milestone.

The company confirmed yesterday that wires to carry low carbon energy onto the UK electricity network have now been installed on 36 of the Hinkley Connection Project's new T-pylons through a process known as 'stringing'.

The work marks an important staging point for a project that began back in 2011 with a government and Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) backed competition to develop a pylon that would be smaller than conventional turbines, resulting in less visual impact and reduced resource requirements.

Forty-eight of the resulting T-pylons have now been constructed between Bridgwater and Loxton in Somerset and engineers have been putting in place the conductors that will carry the low carbon energy from the Hinkley Point site onto the electricity network.

Each pylon is about a third shorter than conventional pylons and consists of a single pole and T-shaped cross arms, which feature suspension diamond insulators - like 'earrings' - which hold the wires, or conductors, resulting in a significantly lower land and resource footprint.

National Grid said stringing is now complete on 36 T-pylons between Woolavington and Loxton and work is due to start in April to install the conductors on 12 more T-pylons between Bridgwater and Woolavington. The 48 T-pylons are then slated to be energised in October 2022.

In total, 116 T-pylons are to be installed along the route with construction work having already begun on the remaining 68 T-pylons on the northern section of the route between Sandford and Portbury. The Hinkley Connection stretches 57 km from Hinkley Point C to Seabank power station and is made up of sections of traditional lattice pylons at Shurton and Avonmouth and 116 new T-pylons, with a section of underground cable between Loxton and Sandford, running under the Mendip Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

"We're immensely proud to have reached this significant milestone on the Hinkley Connection Project," said James Goode, Project Director for National Grid Electricity Transmission. "National Grid is at the heart of the transition to net zero and the conductors we are installing today will carry low carbon electricity onto the network for millions of people across the UK to use for years to come."

