'Doing our bit': Jewson cuts ribbon on first net zero branch

Leading builders' merchant Jewson has today celebrated the opening of its first net zero carbon site following the redevelopment of its outlet in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire.

The company, which is a subsidiary of building materials giant Saint-Gobain, said the store would set a benchmark for future branches and as such represented a major step towards its goal of delivering net zero emissions by 2050.

The Wishaw branch has been completely redeveloped through the installation of rooftop solar panels, air source heating and heat recovery systems to capture waste heat, external and internal LED lighting, and a new 180mm insulated roof to improve energy efficiency.

In addition, new electric charge points have been installed for cars and vans and a brand-new fleet of electric forklift trucks has been deployed.

The changes were enabled by Saint-Gobain's Carbon Fund, which awarded the branch nearly £240,000 towards the redevelopment.

"We all understand the challenges we face in combatting climate change, especially after COP26 in November," said Brian Jennings, branch manager at Jewson Wishaw. "But by doing our bit, and making sure our branch is as energy efficient as possible, we're making sure it can be enjoyed by generations to come.

"We're so proud that the Wishaw branch is Jewson's first net zero carbon branch and is leading the way for further cuts in carbon emissions across the company."

Mike Newnham, managing director at Jewson, said that similar green upgrade projects were now in the pipeline across the business. "The renovation at Wishaw is just the first part of several multi-million-pound investments we'll be making over the next three years to help accelerate our journey to becoming net zero," he said. "These investments are designed to help lower the carbon footprint of our branches, whilst also improving the spaces for both our colleagues and customers to enjoy."

The upgrade programme is accompanied by a Making Better Homes hub, which aims to bring together relevant tips and guidance for tradespeople on how to create comfortable and more sustainable living spaces for their customers.

