Amazon Aware: Retail giant launches sustainable everyday products range

Amazon has launched a new line of climate-aware and eco-friendly clothing, homeware, and personal care products under the banner Amazon Aware, which will see a wide range of new products backed by third-party environmental certifications.

The new line of products - initially launching today for customers in the US, Canada, and Europe - is being given its own brand store on the online retail giant's website, the company said.

The Amazon Aware line includes apparel, home, beauty, and other products all of which have been "thoughtfully designed" using materials such as recycled polyester, organic cotton, and bio-based ingredients backed by independent green certifications that are specific to product type, according to Amazon.

Products in the range include bedding made from organic cotton, clothing made from recycled materials, and skincare products free of 'chemicals of concern' and packaged in plastic-free bottles.

The new brand forms part of Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly programme, launched in 2020, which is aimed at helping customers purchase more sustainable products on its retail site.

Amazon has sought to ramp up its sustainable retail credentials in recent years, such as through offering customers better access to certified, second-hand and repaired products. It is also the world's largest corporate buyer of renewable energy, as part of its drive to become a net zero emission firm by 2040.

However, the firm has faced criticism from campaigners over its consumerist business model, which some argue drives inefficient resource use and more throwaway societal behaviours.

But Matt Taddy, vice president for Amazon Private Brands, said the firm was "committed to creating programs that contribute toward a more sustainable future".

"We are excited to introduce Amazon Aware, as it's another step that continues in our commitment to test, learn, and innovate, while offering low-priced, everyday essentials to our customers, all with third-party certifications featured in our Climate Pledge Friendly program," he said.

Want to help celebrate and showcase the best of the green economy? You can now enter the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022 and be in with a chance of joining us at the UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards this summer.