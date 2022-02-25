'Factory of the future': Brompton plots UK's largest bike plant on Kent wetland

Folding bike manufacturer Brompton has this morning confirmed plans to build the UK's biggest bike factory, a £100m facility in Ashford, Kent, which will be built on stilts above restored wetland.

Following approval by Ashford County Council on Thursday, the company said it planned to open the doors of the new site in 2027, with a goal of growing its annual manufacturing capacity from under 70,000 bikes to 200,000.

Will Butler-Adams, CEO at Brompton, said the company expected demand for its bikes to continue to grow as cities moved away from car culture and embraced new walking and cycling strategies.

"There has been a global realisation post-pandemic that we need to change how we live in our cities, to design them around the people that live in them, not the automobile," he said. "Brompton has a large part to play in supporting that transition, but we need to have more space to innovate and create the products of the future.

Brompton said sustainability would be "at the heart" of its new facility, noting that it aimed to deliver biodiversity net gain across the site in order to challenge the traditional perception of manufacturing sites.

Under the plans, there will no new car parking built, and a wide cycle and pedestrian way will be built from the local train station, in a bid to encourage workers and visitors to arrive by foot and bike.

In order to minimise the building's energy consumption, Brompton said it would install "outstanding insulation", rely on zero carbon solar and ground source energy for power and heat, and use natural light and air flow to minimise energy consumption.

Construction of the plant will also meet strict sustainability standards, with embodied carbon minimised and materials responsibly sourced to ensure the building is resilient to climate impacts, the company said, noting that the project supported its 1.5C-aligned emissions reduction goals.

Meanwhile, 60 acres of the 100-acre site will be transformed by Ashford Borough Council into a rewilded public nature reserve, with a community cycle path and a network of trails, it added.

Architect Guy Hollaway said the project had been designed to explore the question of what the factory of the future should look like. "The challenge in designing for Brompton this new sustainable factory located on a 100-acre wetland site was to rethink both the concept of a factory while creating a symbiotic relationship between industry and nature," he said. "This ambitious project is truly ground-breaking in its approach and aspires to act as an exemplar to demonstrate how industry can embrace sustainable methods of transport and create an architecture that reflects the ethos of Brompton bicycles."

Brompton said it would work with Ashford Borough Council and Quinn Estates to bring the vision to life, investing in the local community through the creation of a skilled workforce, as well as using the museum and educational space on the site to engage with local schools and universities.

The company's current factory in West London will continue to operate until at least 2030, Brompton added.

Butler-Adams said Ashford had been picked as the location for its new site for its close links to the European mainland and London. "London was the inspiration for the Brompton and our success is in large part is due to our diverse and skilled staff who continue to nurture and develop our company," he said. "By choosing Ashford we can retain this strong connection to London and the UK, whilst being on the doorstep of Europe."

Want to help celebrate and showcase the best of the green economy? You can now enter the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022 and be in with a chance of joining us at the UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards this summer.