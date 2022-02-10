Rising energy bills boost popularity of green home upgrades, survey finds

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
Rising energy bills boost popularity of green home upgrades, survey finds

Survey highlights that households are increasingly enticed by energy efficiency improvements as their energy bills skyrocket

Soaring energy bills driven by the gas price crisis are making investments in household energy efficiency more enticing for households in the UK, new polling has suggested.

A survey published this morning by building society Nationwide has found that eight in 10 people are now more inclined to improve their home's energy efficiency than they were six months ago.

The analysis also notes that people said they would consider making their homes greener if energy bills were to increase by an average of £45 per month, £11 less than the £56 average cited by respondents to the same question last July.

In the wake of record international gas prices, the UK's energy price cap is set to rise by 54 per cent from April by £693, meaning that energy bills for those on default tariffs paying by direct debit will pay on average £57 more a month.

Nationwide's research also highlights how there is widespread confusion among the public about how best to make a home more efficient, with 42 per cent of households surveyed saying they want to improve the performance of their home but have not started the process or do not know where to begin.

"Ensuring our homes are better insulated and powered by cleaner energy is one of the best ways to protect against rising fuel prices," said Claire Tracey, chief strategy and sustainability officer at Nationwide. "Our research tells us people want to make green home improvements to lower their energy bills and reduce their carbon footprint. But they need support."

More than two thirds of respondents said some form of government grant would help them cover the costs, while more than half said they would be encouraged to take action if they had access to a "one-stop shop" providing impartial advice and a green skills register for skilled tradespeople.

The government does provide funding to help upgrade fuel poor homes through the Energy Company Obligation scheme and is poised to launch a new Clean Hesat Grant scheme to help fund some of the cost of green heating technologies such as heat pumps.

However, the government controversially axed its high profile Green Homes Grant scheme and campaigners have long argued that the current level of funding support and incentives for home upgrades remains badly underpowered.

As such Nationwide is working with the Green Homes Action Group of businesses and charities to push for a national retrofitting programme that would make homes less cold, emissions intensive, and expensive to heat in response to the gas price crisis.

Tracey said the government should introduce a programme which had the "full commitment of government and business" and was "fairly financed".

"As consumers brace themselves for higher energy prices, the time to act to make our homes more energy efficient is now," she said. "We stand ready to support and to work with others, in the spirit of mutuality, to help ensure that no household is left behind."

Government statistics estimate that 19 million of the UK's 29 million homes have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of Band D or below. It has pledged for all homes to reach an energy rating of Band C and above by 2035, but there are growing fears this target will not be met without a dedicated effort to rapidly accelerate the build out of energy efficiency improvements through grants for households and an accompanying skills programmes for installers.

The survey came on the same day as the CEO of the Climate Change Committee, Chris Stark, reiterated his calls for the government to strengthen its domestic energy efficiency policies.

He told the BBC that the government's policy on insulation is currently "very poor", adding that Ministers need to provide "a sharper incentive for most people to make these investments in improving the energy efficiency of the home that they live in".

Want to help celebrate and showcase the best of the green economy? You can now enter the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022 and be in with a chance of joining us at the UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards this summer.

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Octopus Energy and Baywa move forward with UK green hydrogen tie-up

Fossil Free Banking Alliance: New divestment initiative launched by US banks and credit unions

Most read
01

So, you want to take a slow stroll to net zero? OK, but how exactly?

04 February 2022 • 12 min read
02

Rishi Sunak blames fossil fuels for energy bill crisis, as Treasury unveils £9.1bn support package

03 February 2022 • 7 min read
03

'One in five buyers goes electric': Record EV sales take average new car CO2 to record low

04 February 2022 • 4 min read
04

BP snaps up 30 per cent stake in Green Biofuels Ltd

03 February 2022 • 3 min read
05

Leading CEOs join PM's rebooted Business Council in bid to 'accelerate net zero'

05 February 2022 • 5 min read

More on Efficiency

Green hydrogen is produced using renewable energy | Credit: iStock
Energy

Octopus Energy and Baywa move forward with UK green hydrogen tie-up

Deal will see firms work together to install electrolysers at renewable energy sites across the country in order to ramp up supplies of the zero emission fuel

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 10 February 2022 • 3 min read
EPCs don't like heat pumps - and that's a problem
Efficiency

EPCs don't like heat pumps - and that's a problem

Andrew Warren warns the already considerable challenge of reducing the cost of heat pumps is being complicated by the inability of Energy Performance Certificate surveyors to recommend a switch to greener heating systems

Andrew Warren
clock 10 February 2022 • 7 min read
Docks on the river Mersey in Liverpool | Credit: iStock
CCS

HyNet North West: Eni touts string of UK carbon capture and storage deals

Oil major announces nearly 20 companies in North Wales and Merseyside are interested in storing their emissions in its reservoirs

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 10 February 2022 • 3 min read