'Score for the planet': Tranmere Rovers FC vows to promote veganism to players and fans for veganuary

Merseyside football club Tranmere Rovers Football Club has announced it will be encouraging fans and players to embrace a plant-based diet through its social media channels this January.

The League Two side has inked a deal with vegan charity Viva! that will see it raise awareness of the environmental and health benefits of ditching dairy and meat while promoting the annual Veganuary campaign.

The partnership will see Tranmere's players and fans provided with access to plant-based meal plans, as well as hints and tips for eating vegan for the first time.

The tie-up makes Tranmere one of the first football clubs to promote a plant-based diet, according to the partners.

Viva! founder Juliet Gellatley said the charity was "delighted" to team up with Tranmere.

"Tackling meat and dairy is one of the best things you can do to fight climate change and improve your general health, and we look forward to empowering fans to do so," she said. "With the positives there for all to see, we urge the fans to get up off the bench and score for the planet - try vegan!"

Tranmere said its new partnership with Viva! was part of a broader sustainability plan it had drawn up in the wake of COP26 Climate Summit held in Glasgow last November.

The announcement comes just a few weeks after rival League Two club Crawley Town announced it was taking action to reduce food waste after matchdays by teaming up with food waste app Too Good To Go. It also follows in the footsteps of Forest Green Rovers, which has positioned itself as the world's first vegan football club.

The Veganuary campaign has said it expects to see record numbers of people sign up to its plant-based eating challenge this month, while more than 75 companies have vowed to encourage their staff to curb their meat and dairy intake as part of the annual initiative.