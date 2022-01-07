'Score for the planet': Tranmere Rovers FC vows to promote veganism to players and fans for veganuary

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
'Score for the planet': Tranmere Rovers FC vows to promote veganism to players and fans for veganuary

Club claims to be 'one of the first' to promote a plant-based diet

Merseyside football club Tranmere Rovers Football Club has announced it will be encouraging fans and players to embrace a plant-based diet through its social media channels this January.

The League Two side has inked a deal with vegan charity Viva! that will see it raise awareness of the environmental and health benefits of ditching dairy and meat while promoting the annual Veganuary campaign.

The partnership will see Tranmere's players and fans provided with access to plant-based meal plans, as well as hints and tips for eating vegan for the first time.

The tie-up makes Tranmere one of the first football clubs to promote a plant-based diet, according to the partners.

Viva! founder Juliet Gellatley said the charity was "delighted" to team up with Tranmere.

"Tackling meat and dairy is one of the best things you can do to fight climate change and improve your general health, and we look forward to empowering fans to do so," she said. "With the positives there for all to see, we urge the fans to get up off the bench and score for the planet - try vegan!" 

Tranmere said its new partnership with Viva! was part of a broader sustainability plan it had drawn up in the wake of COP26 Climate Summit held in Glasgow last November.

The announcement comes just a few weeks after rival League Two club Crawley Town announced it was taking action to reduce food waste after matchdays by teaming up with food waste app Too Good To Go. It also follows in the footsteps of Forest Green Rovers, which has positioned itself as the world's first vegan football club.

The Veganuary campaign has said it expects to see record numbers of people sign up to its plant-based eating challenge this month, while more than 75 companies have vowed to encourage their staff to curb their meat and dairy intake as part of the annual initiative.

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Optimise, decarbonise, educate: How should businesses respond to the gas price crisis?

Waste-to-fuel firm Hydrogen Utopia raises £3m in green IPO

Most read
01

Vattenfall warms up high-temperature heat pump roll out plans

05 January 2022 • 2 min read
02

Energy crisis set to spur 25 per cent increase in global renewables investment, analysts predict

05 January 2022 • 2 min read
03

Holcim to trial 'breakthrough' magnetic concrete for wireless EV charging

07 January 2022 • 2 min read
04

How rising energy costs could shape UK's net zero agenda in 2022

04 January 2022 • 9 min read
05

'We must put out the fire first': Ban Ki-moon warns human rights rows must not derail climate action

05 January 2022 • 6 min read

More on Marketing

'An historic shift': Government unveils new nature recovery funding schemes
Policy

'An historic shift': Government unveils new nature recovery funding schemes

Defra says new Local Nature Recovery and Landscape Recovery schemes will work in conjunction with incoming Sustainable Farming Incentive

James Murray
James Murray
clock 05 January 2022 • 6 min read
Credit: Goodyear
Technology

From rubber to rice: Goodyear debuts tyre made from 70 per cent sustainable material

Global giant hails 'significant progress' towards goal of delivering 100 per cent sustainable-material tire by 2030

James Murray
James Murray
clock 05 January 2022 • 3 min read
Food companies must increase the accessibility and affordability of greener, healthier choices
Supply chain

Food companies must increase the accessibility and affordability of greener, healthier choices

For consumers, choosing to purchase healthier, more sustainable foods often comes with a price inflation, explains Sharon Bligh, from the Consumer Goods Forum

Sharon Bligh, the Consumer Goods Forum
clock 05 January 2022 • 3 min read