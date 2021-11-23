Mulberry unveils 'low carbon' leather handbag

clock • 2 min read
Mulberry's new low carbon leather bag is available in the classic Soft Small Amberley Satchel design in four colours, Cornflower Blue, Coral Orange, Black and Charcoal | Credit: Mulberry
Image:

Mulberry's new low carbon leather bag is available in the classic Soft Small Amberley Satchel design in four colours, Cornflower Blue, Coral Orange, Black and Charcoal | Credit: Mulberry

New designer bag created in partnership with low carbon leather pioneers Muirhead

Designer bag brand Mulberry has this week announced the launch of a new range of low-carbon leather handbags, created through a transparent 'farm to finished product' model that promises to slash supply chain emissions for the high profile firm.

The limited-edition collection of bags is available features the company's popular Soft Small Amberley Satchel design in four colours, Cornflower Blue, Coral Orange, Black, and Charcoal.

The bag is made from low-carbon Hawthorn Heavy Grain leather that has been produced in partnership with leading Scottish leather manufacturer, Muirhead, as part of a series of new partnership collections launched to celebrate Mulberry's 50th anniversary.

"I'm pleased to launch Mulberry's first capsule collection of regenerative ‘farm to finished product'," said Thierry Andretta, CEO of Mulberry. "The collection represents the future of the business as we continue to build a network of regenerative and organic farms to supply the hides to create our leather across the UK and Europe. This reinforces Mulberry's bold commitment to the future, outlined in our Made to Last manifesto published earlier this year to mark our 50th anniversary."

The company said all the raw hides used in the collection were sourced from within the UK and Ireland, and tanned, treated and finished by Muirhead at a leather production site near Glasgow. Each bag is then made in the Mulberry's Somerset factories, which have been awarded 'carbon neutral' status.

The production of Muirhead leather uses thermal energy generated from waste heat, the firm said, adding that the resulting end product is the world's lowest carbon intensity leather with a carbon footprint of 1.1kg of CO2 per hide. Moreover, the company's factory maximises water usage by filtering and recycling 40 per cent of its wastewater back into leather production.

Nicholas Muirhead, managing director at Muirhead said: "We are delighted to form a strategic partnership with global British brand Mulberry, to support their sustainable and responsible business goals. Muirhead developed the lowest carbon soft and supple leather for the fashion industry to reduce carbon intensity even in the high luxury segment."

The partnership builds on Mulberry's ambition to develop a regenerative and circular model as part of its plans to reach net zero by 2035.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Bea Tridimas

View profile
More from Bea Tridimas

'Blind spot': How today's decisions could be setting smaller businesses on a path towards worsening climate risks

Energy House 2.0: University of Salford unveils partnerships to deliver simulated environment housing laboratory

Most read
01

Shell snaps up majority stake in floating wind project off Irish coast

19 November 2021 • 4 min read
02

'Whatever it takes, find a way': Ford sets goal of becoming world's largest EV maker

19 November 2021 • 3 min read
03

UN highlights ultra-low carbon footprint of nuclear and renewables

22 November 2021 • 3 min read
04

'The energy storage decade': Global capacity tipped for 20-fold increase by 2030

18 November 2021 • 3 min read
05

'A positive step': Government eyes further bans on range of single-use plastic items

20 November 2021 • 5 min read

More on Supply chain

The Eden Project installation at COP26 Climate Summit | Credit: COP26 Presidency
Supplier

Meat-free dishes dominated menu at COP26 Climate Summit, caterers confirm

Official caterers for Glasgow Conference tout success of their low carbon food strategy, noting that 60 per cent of all sales were plant-based

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 23 November 2021 • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Supply chain

'Huge potential': How resource efficiency efforts could curb corporate supply chain risks

Recycling and reuse of EV batteries, solar panels, and wind turbines could vastly reduce reliance on imported products and materials from China, according to Green Alliance analysis

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 19 November 2021 • 6 min read
The Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance is now the Clean Energy Buyers Alliance
Energy

The Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance is now the Clean Energy Buyers Alliance

Leading US clean energy procurement group announces rebrand in support of new goal to deliver 90 per cent carbon-free electrical system in the US by 2030

Sarah Golden, GreenBiz.com
clock 19 November 2021 • 4 min read