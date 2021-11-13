There were deep discussions and moments of last minute drama before the Pact was agreed late on Saturday in Glasgow

In the dramatic final moments of COP26, governments have this evening approved the Glasgow Climate Pact, backing plans to strengthen national climate action plans again next year and accelerate "efforts towards the phase-down of unabated coal power and phase-out of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies", as part of a package of measures designed to "keep alive" hopes of limiting temperature increases to 1.5C.

In what is thought to be first for an UN climate agreement, the final text explicitly references the need to tackle fossil fuels' contribution to the climate crisis, but a dramatic last-ditch intervention staged by India saw the wording on coal watered-down to call for a "phase down" of unabated coal power, rather than a "phase-out" as had been included in the draft text. The stand off had threatened to derail the meeting altogether and led to a final round of intense negotiations before a teary eyed COP26 President Alok Sharma gavelled through the deal.

Further wording was also added in the same sentence on coal and fossil fuels calling for "targeted support to the poorest and most vulnerable in line with national circumstances".

A host of nations then voiced their dissatisfaction with the last minute change to the wording, but the US, the EU, and others nevertheless gave their blessing to the change. The move prompted COP26 President Alok Sharma to issue an apology to parties in the main plenary hall for the unconventional proceedings.

But despite the serious misgivings about the changes to the text voiced by many nations - including Switzerland, Mexico, and the Marshall Island - the gavel was brought down and final decision texts for COP26 were adopted by all parties, delivering a landmark agreement in Glasgow to accelerate climate action.

"History has been made here in Glasgow," said an emotional Sharma this evening, as he appeared to fight back tears. "We now need to make sure that the next chapter charts the course of sucees for the commitments we have made here together as part of the Glasgow Climate Pact."

He added: "I think we can say with credibility that we have kept 1.5C within reach, but its pulse is weak."

Crucially, the text also confirms a package of measures that aim to ensure countries strengthen their national climate action plans - or Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) - next year so as to bring decarbonisation efforts closer into line with a 1.5C warming trajectory.

The final deal - which also includes new plans to double adaptation funding for developing nations, advance talks on loss and damage funding for climate vulnerable nations, and work towards a new agreement on long term climate finance - marked the culmination of a dramatic day as the talks overran by more than 24 hours.

Following the publication of a tranche of draft negotiating texts first thing this morning, a planned stocktaking plenary meeting was postponed before it even began, after a series of negotiating huddles broke out around US Climate Envoy John Kerry.

Reports suggested that disagreements over proposed reforms to Article 6 on carbon markets were to blame for the delay, as COP26 President Alok Sharma eventually called on delegations to break up the meeting so as to continue the negotiations.

They reconvened around an hour later with Sharma declaring that a "clean" and "balanced" text was on the table. As such, he urged diplomats not to intervene so the Summit could move to the final plenary and approval of the texts, but his calls fell on deaf ears as Ministers from around the world took the chance to either express their support for the deal or criticise key parts of the agreement.

India, China, Nigeria, and Iran all criticised the language on phasing out fossil fuel subsidies, while a handful of other countries criticised the proposed reforms to Article 6, fuelling fears that there could a late push to re-open the negotiations a full day after their original scheduled close.

However, the vast majority of countries either expressed fulsome support for the deal, highlighting how it would help drive efforts to strengthen national climate plans and enhance the flows of climate funding for developing countries, or argued that the agreement was deeply flawed but represented important progress. "This is not a perfect package, but it is a possible package," said the Costa Rican head of delegation.

Yet there was more drama to come, when India tabled changes to the text at the last possible moment.

In a major coup for the hosts and the group of countries calling for a high ambition agreement, the pact includes both precedent-setting references to fossil fuels and clear requests for Parties to "revisit and strengthen the 2030 targets in their nationally determined contributions as necessary to align with the Paris Agreement temperature goal by the end of 2022, taking into account different national circumstances".

It also calls on parties to "accelerate the development, deployment and dissemination of technologies, and the adoption of policies, to transition towards low-emission energy systems, including by rapidly scaling up the deployment of clean power generation and energy efficiency measures, including accelerating efforts towards the phase-down of unabated coal power and phase-out of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies" before calling for "targeted support to the poorest and most vulnerable in line with national dirucmstances, recognising the need for support towards a just transition".

And the final agreement retains a commitment to doubling adaptation finance by 2025, while referencing the start of talks on a new goal for levels of climate finance beyond 2025.

On loss and damage, the final text left many developing nations disappointed with after proposals for a dedicated financial facility to help climate vulnerable nations cope with loss and damage were rejected. But the text contains a dedicated section on Loss and Damage for the first time and confirms plans to "establish the Glasgow Dialogue between Parties, relevant organisations and stakeholders to discuss the arrangements for the funding of activities to avert, minimise and address loss and damage associated with the adverse impacts of climate change".

Moreover, after protracted negotiations spanning the six years since the historic treaty was adopted in 2015, crucial outstanding elements of the Paris Agreement rulebook - including Article 6 on carbon markets, Article 13 on transparency, and the sections governing common time frames - were also all agreed today in Glasgow.

Various green groups and NGOs voiced dissatisfaction and disappointment with various aspects of the deal, particularly with regards to the lack of a financial facility for loss and damage that was pushed for strongly by climate vulnerable nations, but was in the end deleted from the final texts to be replaced by the pledge for the Glasgow Dialogue.

But Greenpeace International executive director Jennifer Morgan acknowledged progress had been made in key areas, despite her strong misgivings with much of the final agreement. She said today's agreement would push countries to come back next year with stronger climate plans, highlighted "progress" on adaptation, and described the inclusion of fossil fuels and coal in the final texts as a "breakthrough".

"Glasgow was meant to deliver on firmly closing the gap to 1.5C and that didn't happen, but in 2022 nations will now have to come back with stronger targets," she said.

Similarly, Eliot Whittington of the Corporate Leaders Group said the Glasgow Summit had made "insufficient but undeniable and positive progress". "Glasgow has demonstrated that the Paris Agreement is working as intended - but that our delivery is far too slow," he added. "We have to do more and that should start with implementing and accelerating what has been agreed here at COP26."

He also stressed that the agreement could yet deliver on the Summit's goals of "keeping 1.5C alive". "Glasgow has triggered a wave of new commitments and actions and we welcome not only what has been achieved but the energy that has been generated around the summit," he said. "COP26 hasn't kept us on a path for warming levels below the vital 1.5C, but if the range of commitments from governments, business and investors to deliver real action is reflected in and inspires more ambitious new targets next year then we still have a chance of doing this."

However, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres offered a sobering assessment of the scale of the challenge ahead, despite the clear progress made in Glasgow.

"Our fragile planet is hanging by a thread.," he said. "We are still knocking on the door of climate catastrophe. It is time to go into emergency mode - or our chance of reaching net zero will itself be zero. I reaffirm my conviction that we must end fossil fuels subsidies. Phase out coal. Put a price on carbon. Build resilience of vulnerable communities against the here and now impacts of climate change. And make good on the $100bn climate finance commitment to support developing countries.

"We did not achieve these goals at this conference. But we have some building blocks for progress."