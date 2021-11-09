A coalition of leading governments will today announce their support for a renewed global push to accelerate the development of clean technologies over the next decade through the Mission Innovation initiative.

Twenty-two governments and the European Commission will announce the launch of four new 'Missions' to catalyse investment and action to deliver clean energy technologies capable of facilitating urban transitions to net zero emissions, eliminating emissions from industry, enabling carbon dioxide removal, and producing renewable fuels, chemicals, and materials.

The new Missions are to be announced by Ministers from the US, India, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Australia, Austria, the Netherlands, and the European Commission at an event on the sidelines of COP26.

The move significantly expands the Mission Innovation programme, following the launch of three Missions this summer to accelerate the decarbonisation of power systems, hydrogen, and shipping. The group said it was now working to develop affordable decarbonisation pathways for sectors responsible for 52 per cent of current global emissions.

The Mission Innovation initiative aims to provide a forum for governments and the private sector to work together across multiple sectors and geographies to share best practices and policy innovation, and better co-ordinate research, development and deployment efforts. Together Mission Innovation members are projected to invest at least $250bn this decade in clean energy innovation.

The group stressed that it was work was "fully consistent" with the Breakthrough Agenda, which was announced by world leaders at COP26 last week with a view to accelerating efforts to reduce the cost of clean technologies in hard to abate sectors.

John Kerry, US Climate Envoy, today welcomed the introduction of the new Missions. "Mission Innovation is accelerating innovation across challenging sectors and technologies to enable a net-zero transition by mid-century," he said. "To raise climate ambition and drive the clean energy transition, we need to make major investments to develop, demonstrate, and scale up innovative technologies to enable a swift and affordable net-zero transition."

Frans Timmermans, Vice-President of the European Commission, added that the initiative would help governments work more closely with the private sector to accelerate the development of clean technologies. "To tackle the climate crisis and reap the benefits of climate action, every country, every company, and every person needs to contribute," he said. "Mission Innovation mobilises governments to operate with a clear, collective voice, and helps the public sector to work together dynamically with the private sector to develop and scale up clean energy solutions.

"With the European Green Deal, the European Commission is demonstrating how to chart a clear course towards net zero emissions. Together with sharp emissions reductions, innovation gives us a path towards the Paris Agreement. We can make clean technologies more accessible for all, and provide a platform for all countries to reach net zero."

The new Missions are expected to build on Mission Innovation's work with the Bill Gates' investment vehicle, Breakthrough Energy, which last week announced an expanded partnership with the group to help drive investment that brings clean technologies to market in hard to abate sectors.

The group also announced a series of targets for the new Missions. For example, the Urban Transitions Mission aims to deliver at least 50 large-scale, integrated demonstration projects in urban environments around the world by 2030 to provide a pathway for all cities to adopt net-zero carbon solutions.

Similarly, the Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) Mission, which will be co-led by the USA, Saudi Arabia, and Canada, aims to advance carbon dioxide removal technologies to enable a net reduction of 100 million metric tons of CO2 per year globally by 2030. The launch comes just days after the White House announced plans for a new domestic target to get the cost of capturing a tonne of CO2 from the atmosphere down to under $100 by 2030.

Further details on the Integrated Biorefineries Mission led by India and the Netherlands and the Net Zero Industries Mission led by Austria and Australia are set to be announced next year.

"Setting exponential goals - shared by the public and the private sector - is one of the key ways to drive systemic transformation," said Nigel Topping, UN High Level Climate Champion for COP26. "The 2030 Breakthroughs have already started to accelerate progress in the private sector, and we welcome public sector commitments through Mission Innovation to do the same."