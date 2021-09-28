Government seeks to 'unleash potential' of EV charging, drones and autonomous shipping

Measures aimed at expanding electric vehicle charging infrastructure and supporting emerging green aviation, shipping and road vehicle technologies across the UK are among a raft of proposals launched for consultation by the Department for Transport (DfT) today.

The government said it expected "radical changes" in transport over the next decade, and that it was therefore seeking views changes to ensure the UK has a robust and flexible regulatory framework in place "to drive innovation, keep people safe, and harness the benefits of new technologies".

Among proposals up for consideration are future plans for an expansive EV charge point network to encourage more people to switch to electric vehicles as the UK gears up to phase out sales of petrol and diesel cars from 2030.

There are currently 25,000 public charging points across the UK, but the government is now proposing to make it a statutory obligation for local authorities to plan for and provide charging infrastructure, and require charge points to be installed in non-residential car parks.

Other potential changes would also help support more charge points along motorways and streets, while making sure they are "inclusively designed" to boost accessibility, it said.

In addition, it is proposing to amend EU-retained law and create a bespoke UK road vehicle standards regime, which it argues would provide more flexibility to implement tougher environmental standards and respond more rapidly to changes in technology, such as autonomous cars.

Evidence is also being sought by the government on how to harness the UK's regulatory regime to support new aviation technology, such as the use of drones for deliveries to improve accessibility to rural communities. The government said it expected the drone economy to be worth up to £42bn in the UK by 2030.

On shipping, meanwhile, views are being sought on how to create a "comprehensive regulatory framework" to ensure that autonomous and remotely operated vessels can be operated safely in UK waters, and also make the country a destination of choice for autonomous shipping developers.

Responses from the consultations, which are set to run until 22 November 2021, will be used to help inform final proposals on the Future of Transport, which the government is expected to bring forward next year.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said it was "a hugely exciting time for transport in the UK" due to the raft of emerging green, digital and autonomous technologies rapidly coming to the fore.

"On our roads EVs are set to become the norm within the decade, on our seas autonomous and remotely operated vessels will increase efficiency and improve safety, and in our skies drones and novel aircraft will transform the way people and goods move around," he explained. "Supporting these innovations will not only ensure high standards for consumers but also create a research-friendly environment so we can continue being world leaders in transport. We will create a safer, greener transport system that attracts investment and supports skilled jobs across the country."