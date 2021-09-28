Flood and coastal erosion risk embedded into Wales' planning policy in UK first

Developers in Wales will soon be required to take into account flooding and coastal erosion when planning homes, buildings and infrastructure, under updated policy unveiled by the Welsh Government yesterday.

The Welsh Government said the updated planning policy - which is set to come into force on 1 December - would apply to local development plans and planning decisions in areas at risk of flooding and coastal erosion, in a move designed to boost the resilience of communities and the built environment against the worsening impacts of climate change.

The new planning policy advice - known as Technical Advice Note 15 (TAN 15) - states that new developments of homes, the emergency services, schools and hospitals must not be located in areas of high flood risk that do not have strong flood defences.

In a UK first, developers in Wales will have to consult flood risk and coastal erosion maps than show not only current risk levels but the risk posed as the climate crisis worsens and sea levels rise, the devolved authority said.

The Welsh Government's climate change minister, Julie James, said the planning system changes would bolster communities' resilience to the effects of climate change by driving development away from areas at risk of flooding.

"Improved knowledge of the places which will be at risk in the future can help keep people safe, by preventing the damage and disruption to homes, workplaces and infrastructure that flooding can cause," she explained.

James added that flood risk and coastal erosion was increasing across Wales as a result of global temperature rise. "Serious flooding events are becoming more frequent and some areas currently at little risk will become vulnerable to flooding as our climate continues to change," she said.

Under the new rules, all developments being plotted in areas of low risk, or areas protected by strong flood defences, will have to pass a series of acceptability tests, including using brownfield land where possible, resilience in the event of a flood, and providing justification for locating the development in a flood risk area. The same tests are set to apply to developments deemed "less vulnerable" in areas at high risk of flooding.

An official ‘Flood Map for Planning' - which has been made available to developers this week - has been produced by Natural Resources Wales and will be updated twice a year to reflect the latest modelling and data on flood risks, the Welsh Government said. The map, which takes into account both current and projected flooding risks, will group areas into four different flood risk bands, each of which has its own set of advice for proposed developments.

If a local planning authority wants to move ahead with approval of a scheme that goes against updated advice, Welsh Ministers are required to be notified and will have the final say on the planning decision, according to the updated policy.

The move comes just weeks after veteran politician Michael Gove was appointed as the new Housing Secretary, inheriting the task of reviewing contentious planning reforms for England designed by his predecessor Robert Jenrick, a policy package that was put on hold in early September following its widespread criticism by environmental campaigners and backbench Conservative MPs.