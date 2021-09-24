Walmart has closed its first $2bn green bond offering, with the proceeds due to be funnelled into projects that support the US retail giant's target to become a net zero emissions company within its own operations by 2040, it confirmed yesterday.

In line with the firm's 2021 Green Bond Principles and best practices outlined by the International Capital Markets Association, net proceeds from the green bond are earmarked for a raft of ongoing and prospective green project in areas such as renewable energy infrastructure, energy efficient buildings, green transport, zero waste, water quality and conservation, and habitat restoration and conservation, Walmart said.

The green finance drive is designed to support Walmart's wider climate commitments, which in addition to reaching net zero by 2040, also include interim targets to reduce direct scope 1 and 2 emissions by 35 per cent in the next four years from a 2015 baseline, and by 65 per cent by 2030, all without relying on carbon offsets.

"The closing of our first-ever green bond offering directs capital toward projects that will advance our environmental sustainability goals now and in the years to come," said Kathleen McLaughlin, executive vice president and chief sustainability officer at Walmart. "Becoming a regenerative company is a journey. This green bond signals that we continue to make headway. We remain steadfast in our commitment to addressing climate change, transitioning to a circular economy and restoring natural ecosystems, all while supporting the communities in which we operate."

The green bond, plans for which were first revealed earlier this month as part of the firm's Green Financing Framework, forms part of a $7bn of new senior unsecured notes closed by the fompany across five, seven, 10, 20 and 30-year traches, according to Walmart. The firm said it would publicly report on the use of bond proceeds annually until the net proceeds have been allocated, and that it would aim to provide impact reporting in addition to allocation disclosure.

Walmart said four nationally recognised minority- and women-owned firms had been active bookrunners for the issuance. These include AmeriVet Securities, CL King & Associates, Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, and Siebert Williams Shank & Co.

"Walmart is committed to furthering our relationships with minority owned businesses, and we're pleased that our inaugural green offering included the work of four nationally recognised minority- and women-owned investment banking firms," said Brett Biggs, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Walmart. "Their support is helping to drive both financial and sustainable benefits that we believe will drive positive societal and total shareholder returns."