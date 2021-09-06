The hedgerows that criss-cross the UK could play a major role in tackling the climate and nature crises while unlocking tens of thousands of new jobs, fresh research has today argued.

Countryside charity CPRE has this morning called on the government to heed the advice of its climate advisors, the Climate Change Committee, and introduce a firm target to increase the country's hedgerow network by 40 per cent by 2050.

While the government has set clear targets to increase tree planting to deliver its climate targets, it is yet to set a specific target for hedgerows, which according to the report can play a key role in soaking up carbon, protecting against flooding, and helping nature's recovery.

The research, which will be launched today at the first in-person environmental parliamentary reception since March 2020, argues the expansion of the hedgerow network could unlock 25,000 planting and maintenance jobs over a 30-year period.

The CPRE calculates that every £1 invested in hedgerow planting will generate £3.92 in the wider economy. As such, CPRE chief executive Crispin Truman said investment in hedgerows was a "win-win" for climate, nature, and people.

"It is almost impossible to define the enormous value of our hedgerow network - just as our arteries and veins supply our bodies with nutrients and oxygen, the UK's hedgerow network defines many of our rural landscapes and must remain healthy to benefit villages, towns and cities," he said.

"Sadly, half of our precious hedgerows have been ripped from the landscape since the Second World War and we've seen a huge decline in nature and soaring carbon emissions. There is a lot of work to do."

Local authorities and farmers also have a role to play in protecting the UK's hedgerow network, according to the report, the former by supporting community groups that plant hedgerows and developing policies that integrate hedgerow planting into new developments, and the latter by careful management of hedgerows on their land.

But Truman said the government had "the biggest part to play" in unleashing the full potential of hedgerows, as both a means of expanding carbon sinks and enhancing nature.

"That's why we're calling on Ministers to set a target to increase the hedgerow network by 40 per cent by 2050 with improved protection for existing hedgerows," he said. "This would be seen as a bold step by the UK government in the lead up to hosting the international climate summit to support nature's recovery, help grow us out of the economic downturn and tackle the climate emergency head on."

A spokesperson from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) pointed out the UK's post-Brexit agricultural subsidy system would soon incentivise farmers to protect hedgerows, as part of reforms that will see landowners receive payments for delivering a range of environmental services.

"Hedgerows are an important ecological building block in our landscapes - maintaining the distinctive character of our countryside, improving local air quality, and providing crucial habitats for wildlife," the spokesperson said. "Our landmark plans for a renewed agricultural sector will enable us to reward the work farmers do to manage every metre of hedgerows on their holdings sustainably and in a way that is right for their area."