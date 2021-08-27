'Net zero living': Ireland's ESB snaps up majority stake in UK green power supplier So Energy

Ireland's biggest energy firm ESB has snapped up a majority stake in British renewable energy supplier So Energy, as part of a merger deal that is designed to provide a further boost to the fast-growing market for green energy tariffs.

ESB announced today that the merger would see it acquire more than 75 per cent of So Energy's shares, with a view to establishing "the UK's next big green energy supplier", offering a range of systems, services, and products to help customers "transition to net zero living".

The new company is set to retain the So Energy brand in the UK and will expand its customer base by around 35 per cent, by adding existing domestic customers from ESB's UK energy retail arm, ESB Energy GB.

Both companies already supply exclusively 100 per cent renewable electricity, while in June So Energy launched a "first of a kind" solar and battery storage offer for customers. ESB stressed that So Energy customers would see no changes as a result of the merger.

Monica Collings, currently managing director of ESB Energy, is set to take over as CEO of the newly merged So Energy. She said the deal would "enhance our customer offering and growth opportunities in the UK energy supply market".

"It's our ambition to build on the success So Energy has achieved in a very competitive market, but one we are confident has excellent potential for our business," Collings explained. "We welcome the So Energy team to ESB and look forward to building a strong and reliable brand, offering a suite of net zero focused customer propositions in the years ahead."

So Energy co-founders Charlie Davies and Simon Oscroft are also set to retain their stakes in the business and continue in the executive team, the firm said.

Oscroft, who had until today's deal been co-CEO alongside Davies, said the "new, supercharged So Energy" would now have the backing and resources to "become the next big green energy supplier in the UK".

"We wanted a partner that shared our values and vision to scale our business in a sustainable way, and develop more industry leading net zero solutions for our customers," he explained. "ESB's resources, strong heritage and significant UK green energy investments - including their EV charging infrastructure and wind generation portfolio - will enable us to do this. I would also like to wholeheartedly thank our shareholders who have helped us on the So Energy journey so far."