Construction site for the pioneering Climeworks CO2 removal and storage facility in Iceland, known as Orca

The fledgling direct air carbon capture sector has this week chalked off another major milestone, as Climeworks announced it has signed the world's "first and largest" 10-year carbon removal purchase agreement for direct air capture and storage with re-insurance giant Swiss Re.

The two Switzerland-based firms confirmed yesterday that they have inked a $10m deal that will see Climeworks use its pioneering direct air capture technology to capture and store carbon dioxide on behalf of Swiss Re in support of its goal to deliver net zero operational emissions by 2030.

The companies said they had also committed to a strategic partnership that will see them jointly develop risk management knowledge and risk transfer solutions, as well as to explore future investment and project finance opportunities.

"Such a partnership is unique and so far unrivalled in the voluntary carbon market for high-quality carbon removal," Climeworks said in a statement. "It is a unique lever to support the development of the direct air capture and storage industry."

The company is seeking similar purchase agreements with other corporates as it this autumn prepares to officially launch its new large scale Orca plant in Switzerland. "Pioneering customers like Swiss Re and their long-term commitment prove that a market for measurable and permanent carbon dioxide removal already exists today and will grow significantly in the future," the company said.

Climeworks technology is designed to capture CO2 direct from the air. The company's partner Carbfix then mixes the CO2 with water and pumps it deep underground where it reacts with the basaltic rock formations and mineralises, providing permanent storage.

"We are very proud to have established the basis for a unique long-term partnership with the leading risk knowledge company Swiss Re," said Christoph Gebald, co-CEO and co-founder of Climeworks. "This is a decisive milestone for the scale-up of Climeworks and the direct air capture industry."

Christian Mumenthaler, Swiss Re's Group CEO and Co-Chair of the World Economic Forum's Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, said direct air carbon capture had a crucial role to play in supporting the net zero transition.

"To mitigate the risks of climate change, the world needs to scale-up carbon removal on top of, not instead of emission reductions," he said. "By partnering with Climeworks we can play to our strengths in this endeavour, as a risk taker, investor, and forward-looking buyer of climate solutions."

