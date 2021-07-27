Green Finance Institute appoints Environment Agency's Emma Howard Boyd as interim chair

Emma Howard Boyd has been appointed interim chair of the Green Finance Institute (GFI), as the organisation searches for a permanent replacement for Sir Roger Gifford, who passed away earlier this year

Boyd, who also chairs the Environment Agency and has worked in financial services for over 25 years, will lead Institute in the months leading to the crucial COP26 summit in Glasgow later this year, and will oversee the appointment of a permanent chair by 2022, the GFI announced today.

The appointment is effective immediately and follows the death of Gifford - the founding chair of the Institute and widely regarded as an instrumental figure in pushing green finance onto the political agenda - earlier this year.

The Green Finance Institute, which works across the private and public sector to utilise capital in building a carbon-free economy, was founded in 2018 after Gifford served on the government's independent Green Finance Taskforce. The former Lord Mayor of London served as the Institute's first chair until his death from myeloma in May 2021.

Boyd serves as ambassador for the UN's Race to Zero and Race to Resilience ahead of COP26 and was also the UK's commissioner to the Global Commission on Adaptation from 2018 until January 2021. Her recent appointment to the GFI adds to her roster of board and advisory positions including on the Board of Trade, the Coalition for Climate Resilient Investment and the European Climate Foundation.

"Sir Roger's work to help investors address the greatest challenge of our time has never been more important and I am committed to helping the Green Finance Institute continue his legacy," said Boyd. "In the last month alone we have seen fatal heat in Canada, devastating floods in Germany and a climate induced famine in Madagascar, the Green Finance Institute can help investors understand the opportunity in creating a more resilient global economy for all. The UK Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, said he wants the financial sector to play a central role in delivering the UK's net zero target and ambition for a ‘nature positive' future. The Green Finance Institute will help show the way."

The GFI has also today unveiled a raft of top experts who will served on its new Advisory Board, which it said would help support the Institute and serve as its ambassadors.

In addition to Boyd, members of the new board include influential economist Lord Nicholas Stern, professor of economics and government and chair of the Grantham Research institute on Climate Change at LSE; Sarah Breeden, the executive director of financial stability, strategy and risk at the Bank of England; and former Conservative MP Nicholas Hurd, who now works as chair of access at the Foundation for Social Investment.

Leading climate scientist Dr Emily Shuckburgh, FCA's executive director of consumers and competition Sheldon Mills, and climate advisor James Cameron have also all been appointed to the Advisory Board.

Dr Rhian Mari-Thomas, chief executive of the GFI, welcomed the appointment of Boyd and the new members of the Advisory Board during what she described as "a critical year for green finance".

"COP26 in November provides a crucial moment to make real progress on mobilising capital towards tackling climate change, protecting nature and biodiversity, and creating a just post-Covid recovery," she said. "At the GFI, we take a ruthlessly practical approach to meeting these challenges, bringing the public, private and philanthropic sectors together to co-create, deploy and scale the solutions and mechanisms needed to unblock exponential growth in green finance at a sector, domestic and international level. The immense experience in green finance and environmental leadership Emma and the Advisory Board members bring to the GFI will be key to ensure we continue to channel capital at pace and scale towards real economy outcomes that create jobs and increase prosperity for all."