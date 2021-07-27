Reports: Government mulls gas boiler phase out delay amid cost concerns

Number 10 could be set to push back a proposed ban on new gas boilers by a further five years to 2040 amid disagreements in Whitehall over the costs of transitioning the households away from fossil fuel heating, according to reports.

The Sun and Daily Mail both reported this morning that the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is now mulling a 2040 phase out date for fossil fuel boilers complemented by a strategy where households would be "incentivised" to by a heat pump or hydrogen-ready boiler when their current heating system breaks down.

The previous date touted by the government for ending installations of new gas boilers was 2035, and advocates of the less stretching 2040 timeline claim it would give more time for the clean heating technologies to reduce in price, newspapers suggest.

The Sun also reported the Treasury has rejected proposals for a 'carbon dividend' that would see low income households given an annual rebate to cover the cost of higher gas bills that would result from the introduction of carbon pricing.

Such ‘carbon cheque' systems, first pioneered in Canada, would be designed to prevent low-income families being penalised by the transition to low carbon heat, while also encouraging households to switch over to electric heating. Under the mooted plans, those that made the transition away from gas heating to cleaner electric heating would be able to benefit from lower energy bills and still keep the carbon rebate payment.

"Clearly carbon cheques are the answer, but HMT vetoed it," a Whitehall source told The Sun. "There will be no ban on boilers just yet - we were going to by 2035 but now that's now happening."

A spokesperson from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said it would not comment on speculation, but confirmed the government planned to help households "gradually transition" away from fossil fuel heating systems between now and the mid-2030s.

"Over the next 15 years, we will incentivise households to gradually transition away from fossil fuel boilers as people replace their appliances with lower carbon, more efficient alternatives - which can lower energy costs overall," the spokesperson said. "Our approach will be guided by ensuring this gradual transition is fair and affordable for consumers and the taxpayer."

However, economists and green groups raised concerns that delaying the decarbonisation of home heating - widely seen as one of the most challenging tasks in the UK's net zero transition - risks piling further costs on the transition further down the line, as well as undermining climate targets.

Moreover, figures argued the price tag on low carbon heating systems would only start to fall once installations gather momentum across the country, and that a more stretching timeline for decarbonisation could spur much-needed innovation in the sector.

ECIU analyst Jess Ralston predicted a less ambitious timeline for heat decarbonisation would also slow innovation in the sector. "Pushing back gas boiler phase out date from 2035 to 2040 would result in an extra 22.5 mtCO2 per year (a third of all the emissions from UK households)," she wrote on Twitter. "Bit daft when alternatives are rapidly falling in price & need clarity not dilly-dallying to innovate."

Jenny Hill, the Climate Change Committee's head of buildings, warned that waiting for technology costs for heat pumps and hydrogen-ready boilers to fall - in a similar vein to how the costs of electric vehicles and solar panels have dropped - was a "losing strategy". Cost savings from clean heat, she argued, would occur within the UK through enhanced system design and household installations, rather than through global manufacturing supply chains.

Hill added that it was "sensible" to plan for a longer low carbon heating transition. "Trying to accomplish a 15+ heat transition in just 10 years incurs additional costs (scrappage, inability to coordinate network investments, costs of poor installations due to poor information/skills)," she said. "Hard to disagree with networks and industry who doubt it is feasible at all. But we have great examples of long-term standards & policy instruments creating stable environments for investment and driving down costs."

"The heat transition is more complex (number of decisions, distributed) so sensible to plan for longer transition rather than shorter," she added.

The latest reports come as the government faces a growing backlash from some backbench Tory MPs and figures on the right over the cost of delivering on the UK's net zero targets, particularly over the challenge of decarbonising the UK's 29 million existing homes.

The UK's notoriously draughty housing stock, which is largely heated by fossil fuels, is responsible for more than 14 per cent of the country's emissions, and recent analysis by the Labour Party of data from the Climate Change Committee has pinned the cost of insulating homes and installing low carbon heating systems to make them net zero-compliant at more than £20,000 per household.

However, mounting evidence - including from the Office for Budget Responsibility last month - shows that the costs of failing to get climate change under control will many orders of magnitude higher than those of taking prompt, ambitious action to reduce the UK's emissions to net zero.

The government is expected to set out its strategy for decarbonising the UK's homes and offices in the Heat and Buildings Strategy, which was expected earlier this month but has now been pushed back until after the summer in the wake of a rumoured standoff in Westminster over the cost of the proposals.

Reacting to this morning's reports, director of the Conservative Environment Network Sam Hall stressed that concerns over costs of low carbon heating systems needed to be put in the broader context of the climate emergency.

"In responses to concerns about costs, it's worth going back to the OBR report from the other week, which found that unmitigated climate change & delayed investment in clean technologies were more expensive for the exchequer than early action," he wrote on Twitter. "One of the key lessons from the Road to Zero Strategy of 2018 is that setting a late phase-out date for dirty technologies, which then needs to be brought forward a few years later to meet carbon budgets, risks creating stranded assets for businesses & consumers."

In related news, meanwhile, government-baked venture capital firm the Clean Growth Fund today announced it has made a £2.5m investment in low carbon boiler manufacturer Tepeo.

The investment marks the first time the Clean Growth Fund, which was launched in May 2020 with cornserstone investment from BEIS and charity fund manager CCLA, has invested in low carbon heating.

The move was welcomed by BEIS Energy Minister Lord Callanan. "Investing in Tepeo, with their zero emission boiler, shows how the government and private sector-backed Clean Growth Fund is helping to provide affordable green alternatives for households when the time comes to replace their old gas boilers," he said.

Tepeo CEO Johan du Plessis said the company would be in a "strong position" to launch its commercial boiler in the autumn following the investment.

"Importantly, the ZEB will cost roughly half the price of a heat pump and we are confident that as we scale-up our manufacturing, the cost of the ZEB will drop and be competitive with the lifecycle cost of a typical gas boiler, so making the consumer's decision to replace their gas boiler that much easier," he said.

