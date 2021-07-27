UK's leading house builders plot net zero road map for sector

Nearly 40 of the UK's leading housebuilders have backed a sector-wide plan for the industry to achieve the government's target of delivering zero carbon-ready homes by 2025, as well as a number of other national climate and nature goals.

In a plan published this morning, the Future Homes Task Force - which includes representatives from Taylor Wimpey, Barratt, Lendlease, Bellway, Cala and Fairview - has set out pledges to build "high-quality homes that are zero carbon ready and sustainable by 2025" and deliver net zero production and construction methods by mid-century, with "substantial progress" sought towards the latter goal over the coming decade.

The firms have also committed to aligning their business operations with net zero by mid-century and halving their emissions by 2030, according to the roadmap, as well as pledging to construct developments that are consistently low carbon, nature rich, and resilient by 2025.

The initiative is touted by the Task Force as the first sector-wide plan to cover the full range of the UK's environmental targets, from net zero carbon emissions to nature, air and water quality, resources and waste, as well as wider goals around sustainable place-making and resilience to the impacts of climate change.

Neil Jefferson, co-chair of the Task Force and managing director of the Home Builders Foundation said the publication of the roadmap demonstrated the sector's commitment to tackling nature loss and climate change.

"The government has set out a clear legal framework for tackling climate change and restoring the natural world," he said. "Meeting these targets means a wholesale change in how we design and build homes for future generations. This is a challenge we are committed to tackling head on. Today's launch sees the sector taking leadership of the agenda."

The sequenced roadmap published today sets a series of goals and milestones that need to be met to deliver on its headline commitments, incorporating government policies such as the Future Homes Standard and Biodiversity Net Gain.

It also sets out plans for a government-backed "delivery hub" to be launched in September that will help ensure a sector-wide approach to implementing the roadmap's objectives, while also being a forum where companies can pool technical capacity and innovations and explore solutions with co-dependent sectors, according to the Task Force.

Jefferson added that the broad range of stakeholders involved in the task force would "hold each other to account" and ensure the agenda was delivered as quickly and effectively as possible. "We want to ensure that we build on the huge progress made so far and deliver world leading, environmentally friendly, high quality housing," he said.

A host of trade associations, regulators and green groups - including Water UK, Energy UK, the Green Finance Institute, the UK Green Building Council, the RSBP, Ofgem and Ofwat - were among organisations which took part in the Task Force, which was delivered in collaboration with a number of UK government departments, including the Treasury, Defra, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) and BEIS.

It comes as the government mulls how it intends to deliver a mass green retrofit plan to the UK's 29 million existing homes as it works to deliver the Heat and Buildings Strategy by the autumn, with separate reports today suggesting Downing Street is considering delaying a phase-out of new gas boilers to 2040.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick MP welcomed the report's conclusions, noting that the government was "determined to improve the energy efficiency of our homes and reduce carbon emissions in a way that is fair and affordable".

"I welcome the work of the Future Homes Task Force, which has brought together leaders across the fields that contribute to and influence homebuilding and has created this roadmap for meeting these challenges," he added. "It is right that the industry is stepping up to play a leadership role here: Delivery and innovation to meet the challenges requires common purpose and partnerships that are being formed. The Delivery Hub will provide support across industry to ensure successful implementation of the Future Homes Standard."

The strategy comes just a few weeks after Greenpeace's investigations arm Unearthed revealed that Taylor Wimpey pushed for weaker climate targets in its response to the British government's consultation on the 2020 Future Homes Standard.

Commenting on the road map, Randolph Brazier, director of innovation and electricity systems at trade body Energy Networks Association (ENA), said well-built homes equipped with low carbon heating systems would slash carbon emissions and household energy buildings.

"It is a simple fact that well-built homes will help people stay warmer in winter, cooler in summer and keep their energy bills down," he said. "Whether it's heat pumps, hydrogen, energy efficiency or district heating, high quality homes are at the heart of providing customers with the most accessible and affordable ways to decarbonise their heating."

