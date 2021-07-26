PM and Chancellor 'on same page' over net zero strategy, government claims

The Treasury has sought to play down reports of growing tensions with Number 10 over how to fund the UK's climate targets, claiming that the Chancellor and the Prime Minister are "on the same page" over the need for an "effective, affordable" net zero strategy.

It follows reports over the weekend of divisions between Number 10 and Number 11 Downing Street on funding the UK's net zero transition, as the government prepares to publish a set of crucial policy strategies over the coming months ahead of the COP26 UN climate summit in November.

The Treasury is expected to publish its long awaited Net Zero Review looking at how to fund the transition ahead, while the government has also promised to publish its overarching Net Zero Strategy in the run up to the Glasgow summit, both of which are eagerly sought by green businesses in order to provide clarity over the road ahead.

According to the Mail on Sunday, however, the Chancellor is thought to have "baulked" at recent estimates from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) that delivering a net zero emissions UK economy by 2050 is likely to come at a net cost of £344bn to public finances spread over the next 30 years. The newspaper claims Rishi Sunak's concerns have thrown the government's net zero ambitions into "disarray".

Among the biggest outlays for net zero are expected to be decarbonising the UK's notoriously inefficient building stock, funding the shift towards electric vehicles, and building a net zero energy system. The government is currently considering schemes to replace the doomed Green Homes Grant Scheme to help fund energy efficiency upgrades to draughty homes, while the energy regulator, Ofgem, is reportedly exploring plans for the cost of installing public EV charging points to be paid for through energy bills.

However, the impact of Covid-19 over the past year in addition to demands for reforming social care is placing additional demands on public finances, which has reportedly prompted concerns from Sunak about funding the net zero transition.

It comes despite the OBR also stressing that the net benefits of achieving net zero would be "huge", and that it would cost the government less over 30 years than battling the pandemic has cost it in just two years. The public body also warned that failing to take rapid and ambitious action to prepare the UK for climate change and decarbonise the economy would come at a "much larger" cost that could potentially see public debt spiralling 290 per cent.

But the Treasury today sought to downplay differences between the Chancellor and Number 10 over the issue.

"The UK was the first major economy to commit to net zero by 2050 and we want to reach that in an effective, affordable way," a Treasury spokesperson told BusinessGreen. "That's why the Chancellor has backed the Prime Minister's Ten Point Plan with £12bn, as well as setting out plans to improve climate reporting and issue the UK's first ever green bond later this year."

It comes as the government faces growing frustration from businesses over repeated delays to long-awaited policy strategies, including for hydrogen, heat and buildings, and the overarching Net Zero Strategy. The government has promised all will emerge before COP26, with the current landing date expected to be in September after the summer recess.

