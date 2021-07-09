HSBC Asset Management has launched its inaugural Paris-Aligned exchange-traded fund (ETF) to investors access to a universe of companies aligned with global efforts to reduce emissions and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

The HSBC MSCI World Climate Paris-Aligned UCITS ETF will track the MSCI World Climate Paris-Aligned index, which includes large and mid-cap companies across 23 developed market countries.

It aims to reduce investment exposure to transition and physical climate risks by applying a range of climate metrics such as Climate Value-at-Risk in portfolio construction, while maximising opportunities arising from the transition to a lower-carbon economy and alignment with the Paris Agreement requirements.

The MSCI Climate Paris-Aligned indices are designed to go beyond EU minimum standards to address climate change risks and opportunities and follow a rules-based and transparent methodology designed to align with a 1.5C climate scenario.

Olga de Tapia, global head of ETF Sales at HSBC Asset Management, said: "Investors are increasingly aware of the threat climate change poses to their long-term objectives. With companies, governments and individuals pledging to limit global warming in line with the Paris Agreement, ensuring investment portfolios achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 is an important step towards reaching this goal.

"The new HSBC MSCI Paris-Aligned ETF series will provide investors with a set of climate-focused building blocks that have the potential to become a widely accepted climate benchmark over time."

Governments and companies globally are implementing policy frameworks to align economic activity with the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C, with significant capital investment being allocated to the transition to a green economy.

The fund now listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) with a total expense ratio (TER) of 0.18 per cent, with further listings expected across Europe in the coming weeks. The fund is classified as Article 9 under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulations.

This article first appeared at Investment Week