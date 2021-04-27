Liquid Wind and Carbon Clean partner to produce 'carbon neutral' shipping fuel

Partners aim to develop 50,000 tonnes of e-methanol annually by early 2024 at plant in Örnsköldsvik on the east coast of Sweden

UK carbon capture specialist Carbon Clean and Swedish fuel start-up Liquid Wind have announced they are to work together to produce e-methanol for the shipping industry using carbon dioxide captured from industrial plants.

The partners announced last week they intend to produce 50,000 tonnes of e-methanol annually at a plant on the north east coast of Sweden by converting 70,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) into low carbon fuel.

Carbon Clean's carbon capture technology aims to capture biogenic CO2 emissions from a nearby industrial site, which would then be combined with renewable hydrogen to create e-methanol, the firms said. The partners added that they expected the plant to start producing fuel by early 2024.

Liquid Wind CEO Claes Fredriksson said Carbon Clean's low-cost carbon capture technology would help drive down the cost of e-methanol for customers and make the fuel cost competitive with the bunker fuels that dominate the shipping market today.

"Carbon Clean is a leader in carbon capture, committed to continuously reducing the cost of the process, which is essential as we work together to produce cost-competitive carbon neutral fuel," he said. "We are impressed by Carbon Clean's approach and expertise and look forward to working closely with the team to reduce the levelised cost of e-methanol production."

The company is expecting demand for e-methanol to soar over the coming decades as climate regulations around the world get tighter and the carbon-intensive shipping sector looks for ways to reduce its emissions.

Liquid Wind is aiming to build 500 e-methanol production facilities in the next 30 years and said it may work with Carbon Clean at further operations. Danish catalysis company Haldor Topsoe, German energy company Siemens Energy, and Swedish heating company Alfa Laval are also involved in the scheme.

Carbon Clean CEO Aniruddha Sharma, touted the tie-up as a major step forward for the firm, noting that the plans to produce 'carbon neutral' fuel were an "incredibly compelling project". "We have been successfully deploying our carbon capture technology at industry sites," he said. "We are now demonstrating how carbon capture can be a source of value creation."