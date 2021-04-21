Race to Zero campaign accelerates amid Earth Day corporate climate pledge bonanza

UN-backed campaign says it now has more than 2,150 members after a raft of major technology, automotive, and retail firms bolster their climate pledges and sign up to the scheme.

The UN Race to Zero campaign says it has grown by 20 per cent over the last month alone, after a raft of high-profile companies beefed up their climate strategies to coincide with tomorrow's Earth Day celebrations.

New signatories to the campaign - which brings together companies, cities, regions, states, and universities committed to science-based net zero targets that include robust 2030 goals and "immediate action plans" - include a host of leading brands such as Walmart, Visa, Etsy, Primark, Twitter, Volvo Cars, Jaguar Land Rover, Groupe Renault, E.ON, Autodesk, and Heineken. Together the latest wave of commitments take the number of companies signed up the UN campaign to 2,162, the group said.

Overall, the Race to Zero campaign now has nearly 3,400 members worldwide, less than a year after its founding.

Many of the biggest companies have joined the initiative by signing up to the Science-based Targets Initiative's Business Ambition for 1.5C Campaign, which is celebrating recruiting its 500th member this week, according to the update. Meanwhile, nearly 850 small and medium sized enterprises have become members of the Race to Zero by joining the SME Climate Hub.

COP26 president-designate Alok Sharma heralded a "momentous uplift in climate action" in recent months and urged other governments and companies to step up their climate ambition.

"This year we have already seen a momentous uplift in climate ambition from governments and across the sectors of the global economy," he said. "But the science tells us that this is not enough. The decisions we make today will shape the world we live in for future generations, and so I urge you all to join us in this critical Race to Zero emissions."

Sharma's comments were echoed by Nigel Topping, UK high level climate champion for the COP26 climate conference. "The science is clear: we must halve our emissions by 2030 to have any chance of delivering a zero carbon world in time," he said. "This kind of transformational change can only be achieved through radical collaboration - by policymakers, companies and financial actors working together within and across the sectors of the global economy."

The announcement, which comes on the eve of a major climate summit of world leaders hosted by the US, comes the same day as 310 large businesses and investors urged the White House to establish an ambitious emission reduction target for the US in an open letter.

Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Ford, Mars, McDonald's, Nike, Starbucks and Unilever are among the top businesses that have called on US President Joe Biden to commit the US to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by half by the end of the decade. His administration is expected to announce a climate target at tomorrow's leaders summit.

It also comes as a major global net zero alliance for the financial sector is launched, and Amazon's corporate climate scheme, the Climate Pledge, which requires firms to set a 2040 net zero target, announced that a raft of new members had brought its total membership to 100.

Green campaigners have welcomed the recent avalanche of corporate climate plans and net zero alliances but have also warned that net zero pledges need to be urgently accompanied by credible green investment plans and decarbonisation strategies that ensure businesses shift away from polluting business models as swiftly as possible.