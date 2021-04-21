Climate Pledge surges past 100 member mark after enlisting dozens of top corporates

Bumper batch of new members includes 20 British businesses and bring total membership of Amazon climate initiative to 105, update reveals

The Climate Pledge has announced it now has more than 100 members, after a fresh wave of companies signed up to the corporate climate initiative this week as they announced enhanced climate ambitions to mark Earth Day.

Colgate-Palmolive, Quorn Foods, Heineken, PepsiCo, Alaska Airlines, Sainsbury's, and Visa are among the 52 companies that have this week signed up to the scheme, which asks all signatories to achieve net zero emissions by 2040, measure their greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis, and neutralise remaining emissions with "additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially beneficial offsets".

Membership of the Climate Pledge, which was launched by Amazon and NGO Global Optimism in late 2019, has snowballed of late as companies around the world have embraced net zero targets.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos emphasised that a sizeable chunk of the global economy was now signed up to the initiative. "Less than two years ago, Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge and called on other companies to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early - today, more than 100 companies with over $1.4tr in global annual revenues and more than five million employees have signed the pledge," he said. "We are proud to stand with other signatories to use our scale to decarbonise the economy through real business change and innovation."

More than a third of the companies to join the initiative this week are UK-based businesses, a phenomenon Amazon's UK country manager John Boumphrey touted as evidence of the UK's climate leadership.

"We are delighted to welcome more than 20 new UK-based businesses who are committed to taking urgent action and meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement 10 years early," he said. "These companies add to the collective impact at scale that Climate Pledge signatories create, helping to decarbonise the economy and preserve the Earth for future generations."

And Christiana Figueres, former UN climate chief and founding partner of Global Optimism, reflected that a "tipping point" had been reached in the global economy's drive towards net zero emissions.

"There is no doubt we're at a tipping point to establish the low carbon economy envisioned in the Paris Agreement," she said. "I commend the leadership of the companies that have joined The Climate Pledge already and look forward to welcoming the next 100."

AECOM, Mace Group, Storegga, Springer Nature Group, Russel Group, and Telefonica were also among the cohort of companies to have signed up to the scheme this week.

The news comes in the same week as the UN-backed Race to Zero initiative, which is seeking to secure net zero pledges from leading corporates and institutions ahead of the COP26 Climate Summit in November, announced mobile operators that cover over a third of the global industry now have net zero targets in place.

Meanwhile, hopes are growing that a number of leading governments could announce fresh decarbonisation goals and policies as part of US President Joe Biden's high profile Earth Day Summit for leaders of the world's largest economies.