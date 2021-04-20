'Unshackle the world from the fossil fuel era': MSCI commits to net zero emissions before 2040

Influential financial research firm ramps up decarbonisation emissions

The march of net zero commitments through the financial community chalked off another milestone yesterday, as leading research firm MSCI announced a goal to achieve net zero emissions before 2040.

The influential company, which provides a raft of data and analytical tools to leading investors around the world, said it already had in place medium term targets to cut its direct emissions 50 per cent and its value chain emissions by 20 per cent by 2035.

However, the new net zero goal would give it a longer term target to fully decarbonise and it would now review and publish revised interim targets using standardized metrics and initiatives, such as those developed by the Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

The company said it would aim to deliver on the new net zero target by reducing its emissions through the acceleration of a range of carbon-reduction initiatives, including efforts to curb electricity consumption, business travel, and employee commutes, favour green-certified buildings for MSCI offices, and promote a flexible working environment for employees, encourage virtual meetings, and embrace low-carbon options for business travel

It also pledged to engage suppliers to tackle emissions in the MSCI supply chain and prioritise engagement with major suppliers to achieve shared net zero goals.

"Companies have a fundamental responsibility to reduce their impact on the planet and join the journey to a decarbonised economy," said Henry Fernandez, chairman and chief executive at MSCI. "MSCI's commitment reflects our obligation to be good stewards of the capital that long-term shareholders entrust to our company.

"MSCI's efforts to achieve net zero before 2040 will drive a transformation of our company, culture and our actions to the benefit of all our stakeholders. We believe this action is needed as we play our part to unshackle the world from the fossil fuel era and ignite a new world of sustainable growth."