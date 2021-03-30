Volkswagen of America to rebrand as 'Voltswagen' in green marketing push

All electric vehicles sold in the US roads will be brandished with Voltswagen name, company confirms

Volkswagen's US arm has announced it is to be renamed as 'Voltswagen of America' in May, as the auto giant looks to accelerate the development of its electric vehicle (EV) business.

The announcement comes a day after Volkswagen of America posted an unfinished press release to its website that suggested the firm would be rebranded at the end of April.

The update, which was quickly retracted by the company, prompted many onlookers to speculate about whether the announcement was linked to an April Fools joke shared too early.

But today, the company confirmed the information in the leaked report was genuine, announcing the new name was a "public declaration of the company's future-forward investment in e-mobility".

"We might be changing out our K for a T, but what we aren't changing is this brand's commitment to making best-in-class vehicles for drivers and people everywhere," said Scott Keogh, president and CEO of Voltswagen of America. "The idea of a 'people's car' is the very fabric of our being. We have said, from the beginning of our shift to an electric future, that we will build EVs for the millions, not just millionaires."

We know, 66 is an unusual age to change your name, but we've always been young at heart. Introducing Voltswagen. Similar to Volkswagen, but with a renewed focus on electric driving. Starting with our all-new, all-electric SUV the ID.4 - available today. #Voltswagen #ID4 pic.twitter.com/pKQKlZDCQ7 — Voltswagen (@VW) March 30, 2021

An exterior badge emblazoned with 'Voltswagen' will be affixed to all the company's EVs, while fossil fuel vehicles will sport the VW emblem only, according to the update.

Kimberley Gardiner, senior vice president at Voltswagen of America, said "the tone of Voltswagen" would be a threaded throughout all the firm's branded communications. "Over the course of the next few months, you will see the brand transition at all consumer touch points," she said.

The Volkswagen Group has been working hard to repair its environmental record in the wake of the 2015 diesel emissions scandal. Volkswagen and fellow German carmaker Daimler have since paid more than €30bn in fines and compensation, and class action lawsuits are ongoing in many countries, including the UK.

Commenting on Twitter about the US car firm's new direction, the European Climate Foundation's Ed King credited the 'dieselgate' scandal as a key reason major automakers had ramped up electric production.

I like VW's electric branding shift. Also, if it hadn't been for @transenv exposing emissions cheating tech, would the EV revolution have shifted as fast as it did? Credit where credit's due... pic.twitter.com/9jY6gFskaQ — Ed King (@edking_I) March 30, 2021

As things currently stand, only a small fraction of Volstwagen vehicles will bear the brand name, given the majority of the vehicles the firm sells in the US are still powered by fossil fuels. However, an all-electric SUV to be launched by Volkswagen later this month, dubbed the ID4, will be the company's first EV sold across the US as it works to rapidly expand its range of zero emission models.