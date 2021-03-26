COP26: Speculation mounts over plans for in-person Glasgow Summit

Reports suggest UK government is facing calls to scale back in-person component of high profile Climate Summit, as concerns over coronavirus risks continue

Speculation is mounting about whether parts of the forthcoming COP26 Climate Summit could be moved online, as Covid-19 cases continue to soar around the world just eight months out from the vital global meeting that the UK is set to co-host in Glasgow.

The Sun newspaper reported yesterday that a Whitehall insider had revealed the Prime Minister Boris Johnson and COP26 President Alok Sharma were "fighting back hard" against UN officials who had suggested the format of the talks may have to change unless significant progress is made to curb the spread of the pandemic in the coming months.

"The UN are voicing concerns about doing it in person and Alok and the PM are fighting back hard," the source said. "They don't want it to be virtual but even if it's not as big as previous COPs, they feel it must be done face-to-face."

The report in The Sun was met with scepticism from some long-standing observers of UN climate talks, who pointed out no UN officials had been quoted in the article and noted that some influential parties at the UNFCCC climate secretariat remained opposed to the idea of online negotiations amidst fears they could sideline poorer nations.

Very convenient framing for No10, this. Cynic in me says this is pre-cooked by No10 and merely an pre-emptive attempt to push the blame for any downgrading of COP26 onto UN... https://t.co/py60TWyu9V — Leo Hickman (@LeoHickman) March 25, 2021

BusinessGreen reached out to both UNFCCC and the Cabinet's COP unit for comment on the latest reports and was awaiting a response at the time of going to press.

COP26 is being billed as one of the biggest global events the UK has ever hosted, and there has been growing speculation the Summit - which has already been postponed one year from its original date due to the pandemic - may face further disruption if the virus continues to spread over the coming months.

Even if the UK delivers its vaccination rollout by the summer as planned, around 20,000 delegates from around the world are expected to attend the UN climate conference summit, including many from countries where vaccination programmes could remain in their infancy. As such, civil society groups have warned that slower vaccine rollouts in developing nations could undermine the inclusivity of the pivotal climate diplomacy event.

Reports have suggested the UK government is exploring how to potentially deliver vaccines to climate diplomats ahead of the talks and instigate a comprehensive testing regime at the Summit. However, with the UK currently requiring visitors from a number of countries to isolate for 10 days, speculation is mounting that many of the side-events that typically run as part of a COP Summit could be drastically scaled back or moved online. Fears remain that the event could yet turn into a global 'superspreader' event at a time when the spread of variants of the virus are widely regarded as the biggest threat to the vaccine rollout.

Meanwhile, talks are on-going at the UN over whether or not to host the next wave of formal preliminary talks in person at the UNFCCC's headquarters in Bonn or through a virtual platform. A number of developing countries are understood to be opposed to moving the negotiations online, fearing that time zone differences and connectivity issues could put some regions at a disadvantage. But equally officials are concerned that without a round of technical talks ahead of COP26 the chances of finalising the Paris Agreement rulebook and delivering an ambitious agreement could be badly undermined.

In addition, the UN's COP15 Biodiversity Summit, which is scheduled to be hosted in October in China following a second postponement is facing similar logistical challenges.

The latest developments came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to MPs this week there were ongoing concerns about whether COP26 could take place physically, but the government was keen to deliver an in-person event.

"The question now really is just to make sure that we can have a COP that is physical," he told the parliamentary Liaison Committee. "I really think it would be a wonderful thing if by November, the UK can lead the world in all sorts of things, but actually have a summit that is a big global summit where everybody turns up. And everybody turns up without fear."

In response to a question about whether the vital climate diplomacy event was being given enough priority across government, the Prime Minister insisted the conference was "a big cross-governement effort" and that preparations were high on the agenda for both his office and other departments. "I'm engaged in some kind of COP conversation virtually every day and that probably goes for every other Secretary of State," he said.