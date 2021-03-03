Net Zero Festival 2021: Dates confirmed for full year-long festival programme

Three day Net Zero Festival to take place from September 29th, providing a showcase for the best of the global net zero transition ahead of the COP26 Summit

The full schedule for this year's Net Zero Festival has today been announced, bringing together four day-long summits throughout the year and a three day Festival in late September to showcase the best of the global net zero transition ahead of the critical COP26 Summit in Glasgow this autumn.

Building on the success of last year's inaugural Net Zero Festival, which united over 100 speakers and 1,500 delegates to explore the challenges and opportunities presented by the net zero transition, this year's main event will take place from September 29th to October 1st. Through both broadcast content and a series of exclusive physical events, the Festival will provide a unique platform to throw a spotlight on the global green industrial revolution, showcase the best net zero strategies, and explore how to accelerate this historic transition.

Interested parties can register their interest in attending, sponsoring, speaking, or hosting a fringe event as part of the Net Zero Festival through the event website. Full details on the speaker and sponsor line up for the Festival will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Festival will also feature a series of virtual fringe events throughout the year, including four one-day pathway summits, starting with next month's Net Zero Finance event on March 16th. The Finance event will be followed by Net Zero Nature on May 27th, Net Zero Innovate on June 24th, and Net Zero Culture on October 20th. Readers can now apply for a pass to the Net Zero Finance event, which will feature a raft of top speakers, including special envoy on innovative finance and sustainable investments at the UN Hiro Mizuno, COP26 high level climate action champion Nigel Topping, leading global green finance advisor Sonny Kapoor, CEO at ShareAction Catherine Howarth, and global head of product, solutions and quant at Schroders Carolina Minio Paluello.

Drawing on BusinessGreen's 14 year heritage at the heart of the UK's green economy, the Net Zero Festival will bring together many of the world's top climate experts and most inspiring business leaders to deliver a raft of must-see content exploring how the net zero transition has become the defining business trend of the age. Uniting the movers and shakers in business, policy, and finance, the events will debate the mega-trends shaping the net zero transition and take a deep dive into the critical net zero related trends and challenges every company needs to engage with if they are to prosper over the coming decades.

The Net Zero Festival 2020 brought together over 1,500 top sustainability experts to discuss the fast accelerating transition to a net zero emission economy

With support from commercial partners such as Schroders, SNC-Lavalin, and Atkins, the Festival will provide the new breed of chief sustainability officers and their many allies across the business with a wide-ranging forum through which to share best practices and explore how they can move faster, together.

"The construction of a net zero emission economy within 30 years is going to shape all of our lives," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "We can either sit back and let immense and potentially hugely damaging changes happen around us, or we can join the global mission to build a cleaner, healthier, and more prosperous society for all. The Net Zero Festival is for those businesses, policymakers, and campaigners who want to celebrate and shape the fastest and most exciting industrial revolution in history.

"As the world's leading net zero focused event we will unite business, finance, and policymakers to provide the exclusive information, insights, and inspiration every business and investor needs if they are to survive and succeed in this fast-changing environment. Come join us."