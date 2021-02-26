'Poo power': Thames Water and Kingston Council plot pioneering domestic heating scheme

Under the plans 2,000 council homes will be powered by low carbon heat generated from effluent at Hogsmill sewage plant in Surrey

Thousands of homes in Kingston could soon take advantage of energy captured from sewage in a pioneering low carbon district heating trial that will channel heat recovered from a local sewage plant to a nearby council estate, it was announced today.

Thames Water and Kingston Council announced this morning they have applied for capital funding from the government for the 'poo power' scheme, which they said would be able to supply up to 7GWh of low carbon heat annually to 2,000 homes.

The partners touted the pioneering scheme as a model for low-carbon heating systems that could be replicated elsewhere in the UK, confirming they planned to ultimately extend the project's reach within Kingston to deliver greater carbon savings across the borough.

They said they were applying for funding to launch the trial after completing feasibility studies and design work for the project over the last two years that were backed by the government and Greater London Authority.

Under the plans, heat is to be captured from the final effluent of the sewage treatment process at the Hogsmill sewage plant in Surrey and diverted to a dedicated waste-to-energy centre that will be built on site. The heat will then be concentrated and supplied to homes on the Cambridge Road Estate through a sealed network of pipes, they said.

Sarah Bentley, chief executive at Thames Water, emphasised the importance of leveraging the "full potential of poo power", which the utility already uses to generate electricity at some of its sewage plants across the country.

"Renewable heat from our sewer network is a fantastic resource, so it's vital we are a leading player in energy transition and unlock the full potential of 'poo power'," Bentley said. "Protecting and enhancing the environment is extremely important to us, and we have committed to doing all we can to find new and innovative ways to achieve our net zero ambitions over the next 10 years."

Poo power, together with wind and solar, currently generates around a quarter of Thames Water's electricity needs, saving the utility around £40m in energy costs every year, it said.

The renewable heat project, which is estimated to save 105 kilotonnes of carbon dioxide over 30 years, is also a key pillar of Kingston Council's drive to achieve carbon neutrality by 2038.

Councillor Caroline Kerr, leader at the council, toasted the "ground-breaking" project, which is believed to be a first in England. "This is a real opportunity to be bold and ambitious for future generations," she said. "It's great to be working alongside Thames Water to make waste into clean energy. The regeneration of Kingston's largest council estate, Cambridge Road Estate, is a fantastic opportunity to make new homes in Kingston among the greenest in the country."