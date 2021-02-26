The model acquisition? Shell continues smart grid with Next Kraftwerke deal

Oil and gas major agrees purchase of German virtual power plant specialist as company further expands its clean tech portfolio

Shell has continued its push into the fast-expanding smart grid sector, announcing plans to acquire leading German virtual power plant operator Next Kraftwerke for an undisclosed sum.

Next Kraftwerke announced the deal for Shell Overseas Investment B.V. to acquire 100 per cent of the shares in the company was now subject to approval by regulatory authorities.

It added that following the acquisition, Next Kraftwerke would operate as a portfolio company in the Shell group under its existing brand and core management team. Moreover, all Next Kraftwerke staff will be offered continued employment following the completion of this acquisition.



Hendrik Sämisch, founder and CEO of Next Kraftwerke, hailed the deal as further evidence of the rapid progress of the global transformation towards a decarbonised energy system. "We are coming out of a fossil age lasting for nearly 200 years and are in the midst of the transformation to a more sustainable energy system," he said. "We will only be able to successfully shape this transformation if the players in the traditional energy industry actively drive it. My co-founder Jochen Schwill and I are convinced that we can help to further accelerate this change with this partnership."

His comments were echoed by Schwill, who argued the growing market for trading renewable energy and automatically matching power supply and demand through virtual power plant technologies was "characterised by strong dynamics".

"For the next few years, we expect a rapid increase in demand for electricity trading contracts for renewable energy plants that have left support schemes or have been built outside the support regime," he explained. "In order to be ideally positioned in this market for our current customers and our further growth, and to meet this industry demand for new products, we have decided to enter into a partnership with Shell Renewables and Energy Solutions. This gives us the resources that we will need as electricity traders in the future, especially for more complex trading products."

David Wells, vice president at Shell Energy Europe, said the deal would also support the energy giant's on-going push into the renewables market. "The energy transition is seeing the power market rapidly become more fragmented and distributed," he said. "Much of this is driven by more and smaller generators as well as increasing 'own generation' by consumers. The acquisition of Next Kraftwerke will accelerate Shell's strategy to grow by adding smaller renewable assets to our portfolio. The complementary skills of the two companies will also support utility scale large renewable projects by providing a wide range of hedging and risk management options."

The deal follows similar moves from Shell to bolster its presence in the renewables and smart grid markets, including its purchases of First Utility, UK virtual power plant specialist Limejump, and German energy storage outfit Sonnen.

However, the company continues to face fierce criticism from environmental groups and some investors who have warned its growing investment in clean tech providers is still dwarfed by its focus on new fossil fuel infrastructure projects.