Study: Insurance firms deliver 'significant improvements' to climate-related disclosures through 2020

A new review of the climate disclosures of some of the world's biggest insurance firms has identified "significant improvements" in the incorporation of climate change considerations into investment and underwriting strategies

A review of insurance firms by a key industry climate body has revealed that many are stepping up efforts to support climate action, with an increasing number disclosing their preparedness for and response to the climate crisis.

The ClimateWise Principles Independent Review 2020 found that member companies recorded an average score of 65 per cent last year, up from 55 per cent in 2019. The improvement in the quality of disclosures from member companies occurred at the same time as the number of organisations in the group's member base rose 25 per cent as seven new companies joined the body.

Convened by the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL), ClimateWise is an insurance industry collaboration aimed at driving action on climate change risk by supporting firms to better communicate, disclose, and respond to the risks and opportunities associated with the "climate-risk protection gap" - the growing divide between total economic versus insured losses attributed to climate change. Furthermore, through proactively sharing climate risk data, modelling, tools, and research, members - who include insurance industry giants such as Allianz, Aviva, AXA and Zurich - contribute to the development of wider sector capabilities, the body claims.

The ClimateWise Principles have provided a framework for the insurance industry to disclose climate-related risk and opportunities since 2007, with all ClimateWise members reporting annually against the framework. The report puts the increase in group scores in 2020 down to "significant progress" in the incorporation of climate change considerations into investment and underwriting strategies, high participation by members in climate stress tests, and improvements made in the integration of climate risk into existing risk management frameworks.

This improvement comes in the second year that the review's reporting has been in full alignment with the recommendations of the global Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), providing an industry-standard framework for climate-related risk disclosures. It comes as a growing number of regulators and government entities back the TCFDs, with the UK set to become the first country in the world to make climate risk disclosures obligatory when it makes TCFD guidelines fully mandatory for large companies from 2025.

"Mandatory TCFD disclosure is coming and our members are building on their decade of experience of voluntary disclosures under ClimateWise," said Dominic Christian, chair of ClimateWise and global chairman for reinsurance solutions at Aon. "I am delighted to see our average score increase by ten per cent this year, reflecting both the goals of our growing membership and wider changes in the disclosure landscape. Yet we know the path is long and progress must rapidly be made."

2020 saw increasing expectations placed by regulators on insurance firm's identification and management of climate-related risks, the ClimateWise report observes, while the work of the International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS) is spurring efforts to standardise approaches.

The report also emphasises the need for the sector to work with governments to promote insurance coverage and affordability in the face of escalating physical climate risks and step up efforts to enhance natural recovery and resilience capabilities. It highlights one new member from last year, the UK's Flood Re scheme, as an example of how policymakers and businesses can work together in practice to address worsening climate risks.

"Insurers have unique insights into the risks that the world is facing and the ClimateWise Principles provide guidance to share this knowledge more broadly; so informing public policy and supporting the identification, understanding and management of climate risk," said Anna Sweeney, chair of the sustainable insurance forum and executive director for insurance at the Bank of England.

"Through decisive action, insurance companies can facilitate the transition a low-carbon economy that is resilient to a changing climate, while reducing the climate risk protection gap."