Transition Pathway Initiative: Just 14 per cent of heavy industry is aligned with global climate goals

But researchers predict that a 'tipping point' of technically viable, economically attractive solutions to decarbonise industrial and materials sectors is approaching

The production of cement, steel, paper, aluminium, chemicals, and other heavy-duty industrial materials is responsible for roughly a quarter of global greenhouse emissions, yet the biggest firms in these crucial sectors remain woefully underprepared for the net zero transition, having largely failed to roll out credible corporate climate strategies.

That is the top line conclusion of a new report published this morning by the Transition Pathway Initiative (TPI), which analyses nearly 170 companies working in carbon-intensive industrial sectors, including mining giant Rio Tinto, packaging company DS Smith, chemicals powerhouse BASF, cement manufacturer LaFarge Holcim, and steel major Tata Steel.

The stark findings, compiled by researchers from the London School of Economics' Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, reveal that 95 out of 111 large publicly-listed industrial have so far failed to align their emissions with a pathway that would cap global warming at 2C or 'well under 2C'. These climate laggards represent a huge portion of the global economy, with their combined market capitalisation standing at $856bn, the TPI notes.

The aluminium and paper sectors are identified as the sectors with the poorest performance. Rio Tinto's aluminium business is the only company in either sector with a business plan aligned with a 2C or below pathway by 2050, according to the findings.

The steel sector has made better progress, according to the research, with six companies out of a total of 29 surveyed having published transition plans aligned with global climate goals, including industry leader ArcelorMittal. However, with steel production responsible for roughly 10 per cent of global energy emissions, the sector must go much further, and faster, according to the researchers, if it is deliver necessary emissions reductions. None of the steel companies assessed disclose whether their position on climate aligns with the trade associations they are a member of, the report notes.

Adam Matthew, co-chair of the TPI and director of ethics and engagement at the Church of England Pensions Board, said that decisions taken over the coming years by these large, high-emitting firms would play a key role in determining whether or not the global economy can move on to a net zero compatible decarbonisation trajectory over the coming decade.

"As we enter the transition decade these hard to abate sectors are critical to achieving net zero goals by 2050," he said. "Whilst it is concerning that so few industrial companies are ready, it is clear that new industrial processes based on circular economy principles give us a tipping point of technically viable, economically attractive solutions."

Developing a more circular model for industry would rely on new partnerships between and across sectors, Matthew added, warning that investors would be pressing for bolder climate change mitigation measures from carbon-intensive companies.

"From recycling systems to technological innovations, the solutions are now there, and investors are ready to push for much bolder action from these sectors in the run up to COP26," he said. "To ensure that companies are part of the transition decade they must initiate cooperation across sectors and through their value chains to develop circular economy measures such as material efficiency and cross-sector recycling of by-products."

In a separate ranking of more than 169 industrial and materials companies' climate governance, just six firms - chemicals firm Air Liquide, miners BHP, Vale and Anglo American, paper company Klabin, and Dutch conglomerate Koninklijke Philips - achieved TPI's top four-star rating.

The growing number of companies nominating a board member or board committee with a responsibility for climate policy has helped boost climate governance at a number of companies, according to the research, which upgraded the scores of 24 companies since the last edition was published. However, 17 companies - or 14 per cent of all those surveyed - moved down a rating, with a key factor being a failure to adequately disclose membership of trade groups involved in climate lobbying, the report notes.

Vitaliy Komar, researcher at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment and co-author of the report, emphasised that recent technological innovations had the potential to shift hard-to-abate sectors on to a more sustainable development pathway.

"It will be a long road ahead for industrial sectors, but technological advancements are smoothing the path to a 2C or below future, and heavy industry needs to gear up its climate progress," he said. "Low-carbon industrial technologies, such as Scrap-EAF in steel making, show the importance of establishing a circular economy and offer viable ways to phase out high-carbon processes."

Komar said the report underlined the case for developing carbon capture and utilisation (CCU) projects in the cement sector, pointing to the pioneering work being developed by Indian firm Dalmia Bharat is this field.

"Dalmia is also the first company in TPI assessment universe with a net negative emissions target. Across the sectors, there are a number of other irons in the fire, and companies that are fast to adapt will have greater resiliency in a low carbon future," he said

The report is published just a few weeks after a major partnership geared at mobilising companies, suppliers, customers, regulators, and financiers behind sector-specific decarbonisation pathways for different industrial and heavy transport sectors was launched by a clutch of high-profile NGOs at the Davos Summit.

More than 400 companies worldwide have backed the Mission Possible Partnership, which aims to help drive shifts in investment patterns across hard-to-abate sectors within five years by unifying critical industry players behind the net zero agenda.