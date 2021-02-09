Drax strikes £436m deal for biomass producer Pinnacle Renewable Energy

Energy firm to snap up leading manufacturer and distributors of industrial wood pellets to supply its biomass energy plants

Drax has struck a £436m deal to acquire one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of industrial wood pellets, Pinnacle Renewable Energy, in a move designed to feed its biomass power generation business in the UK.

The deal announced yesterday, which includes Pinnacle Renewable Energy's debt, values the Canadian firm at around £226m, and is aimed at doubling Drax's biomass production capacity while also helping to cut production costs.

Drax plans to turn off its two remaining coal fired power units at its North Yorkshire plant in March in order to switch the lion's share of its power generation to biomass, as it drives forward with its plan to use carbon capture technologies to become a 'carbon negative' company by 2030.

The deal is expected to give Drax another 2.9 million tonnes of biomass production capacity and "significantly" reduce the average cost of pellet production. Together with Pinnacle, Drax would boast 17 pellet plants worldwide capable of producing 4.9 million tonnes of biomass, including 2.9 million tonnes to feed its 2.6GW of biomass generation capacity, the firm said.

Drax CEO Will Gardiner said the proposed acquisition would position the firm as "the world's leading sustainable biomass generation and supply business" and progress its strategy to increase its self-supply of wood pellets for power generation.

"It will pave the way for our plans to use bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS), and become a carbon negative company by 2030 - permanently removing millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere each year," he added. "Negative emissions from BECCS are vital if we are to address the global climate emergency whilst also providing renewable electricity needed in a net zero economy, supporting jobs and clean growth in a post-Covid recovery."

The company has been testing and trialling BECCS technologies on the biomass units at its North Yorkshire power plant, and argues sustainable production of wood pellets from properly managed forests can deliver sustainable, carbon negative power generation.

By using natural crops which draw in carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to produce energy, and then stopping that CO2 from escaping during the energy generation process, Drax argues the process captures more carbon from the atmosphere than it generates, thereby producing 'negative emissions'.

However, biomass power generation remains controversial in some quarters, with questions raised about the sustainability of using land to grow crops and timber in order to produce feedstock to burn in energy plants. Critics have repeatedly warned that if feedstocks are not managed effectively biomass power plants can lead to significant emissions, while also potentially fuelling deforestation. Drax has also faced criticism for its efforts to develop a new gas-fired power plant in the UK, plans for which have faced legal action from green campaign groups, although in December the firm also sold four of its gas power stations in a £193m deal.

Drax insists it takes a "rigorous" approach to biomass sourcing to ensure compliance with its "well-established responsible sourcing policy", adding that it plans to invest in, adapt and develop further sourcing practices to ensure the delivery of "positive forest outcomes".

Several of Pinnacle's Canadian biomass production plants are situated in British Columbia, while two are in Alberta, all of which have direct rail lines to ports in order to ensure access routes to Asian and European markets, according to Drax. Pinnacle also boasts two smaller US sites in Alabama.

Drax believes the global market for biomass energy production is set to grow in Europe and Asia in the coming decade, in part driven by increasingly ambitious climate policies and the development of negative emissions technologies, which should open up opportunities for it to work with other firms to develop their own biomass decarbonisation strategies.

Duncan Davies, CEO of Pinnacle Renewable Energy, said the acquisition "represents the best course of action for the company and its shareholders". "On closing, the transaction will deliver immediate, significant and certain cash value to our shareholders," he said. "At the same time, the combination of Pinnacle and Drax will create a global leader in sustainable biomass with the vision, technical expertise and financial strength to help meet the growing demand for renewable energy products, which is exciting for our employees, customers and others around the world."