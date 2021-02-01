Top news broadcasters team up on for climate programming drive

Consortium launched late last week by Albert is set to provide forum for UK's leading broadcasters to share best practice on decarbonisation and climate-related content

BBC, ITV Regional News, Sky News, Channel 4, and ITN are teaming up to expand the climate-related content in their broadcasting and enhance efforts to reduce the news production industry's environmental footprint.

The consortium is being steered by Albert, BAFTA backed sustainability accreditation scheme for the film and TV industry, following the launch last year of a similar initiative geared at improving the environmental credentials of sports broadcasting.

The new group will be focused on exploring ways the environmental impact of news production can be curbed and how news content can inspire "sustainable futures", Albert said.

Oonagh Forster, head of ITV Regional News, said broadcasters had a responsibility to enhance public understanding about the climate emergency through both its actions and reporting, adding it was important the public felt "empowered to take positive action to prevent the deepening climate crisis".

"Climate stories have been steadily rising up the agenda for news teams and now is the time for us to take decisive action to shape the future of our news programming," she said.

Under the new initiative the news consortia will explore how to create a sustainability certification scheme specifically for news programming, standardise carbon footprint reporting for newsrooms, and improve staff members' access to sustainability tools and training, it added.

Richard Lawson, director of commercial production at ITN, heralded the creation of a forum where industry could share environmental best practices.

"The TV industry has long shown that collaboration is a key component in the fight against climate change and we look forward to working with our colleagues from across the sector to share best practice and deliver the very best climate related content to our viewers," he said.

Albert urged other news agencies to now sign up to the newly launched consortium through the body's website.

The initiative is the latest in a series of moves from the BAFTA- and industry-backed agency, which has offered sustainability training and practical guidance to the UK's screen industry since 2011.