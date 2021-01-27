Consultancy giants announce ambitious new net zero goals
EY confirms it is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2025, as KPMG unveils target to do the same by 2030
Two of the world's biggest professional services firms have this week announced ambitious goals to slash greenhouse gas emissions and secure net zero status within the next decade.
Boasting combined revenues of more than $60bn, EY and KPMG each outlined a range of actions to achieve net zero emissions and bolster their green credentials with the publication of sweeping new sustainability strategies.
EY confirmed on Monday it aims to become 'carbon negative' this year by significantly reducing its absolute emissions and removing and offsetting more carbon that it emits. The goal is in support of a longer term target to become a net zero emission organisation by 2025.
The company outlined its new net zero plan in a sustainability statement, which details seven measures that should see total emissions reduced by 40 per cent on course to reaching the net zero goal.
The new targets include pledges to reduce business travel emissions by 35 per cent, reduce overall office electricity usage and procure 100 per cent renewable energy, and structure electricity supply contracts via virtual power purchase agreements (PPAs) to introduce more clean electricity than EY consumes into national grids.
The firm said it will also work to calculate and reduce carbon emissions emitted when working with clients, invest in services and solutions that help EY clients decarbonise, require 75 per cent of its suppliers to set science-based emissions targets, and offset more carbon than it emits.
"EY has set this ambition because it is increasingly clear that, collectively, we need to do even more to avert a climate change disaster," said Steve Varley, EY global vice chair. "We are deeply concerned about the science and what that means for our planet. We believe that becoming carbon negative in 2021 and net zero by 2025, reducing our emissions in line with a science-based target, is the right ambition to have."
The news came in the same week as KPMG today published a roadmap detailing how the firm aims to reach net zero emissions by 2030, by reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent and securing 100 per cent renewable electricity, before offsetting any residual emissions.
"By harnessing our convening power, digital capabilities and expertise, KPMG has an opportunity and responsibility to help shape and lead on some of the critical issues the world faces," said KPMG CEO Bill Thomas.
More news
Consultancy giants announce ambitious new net zero goals
EY confirms it is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2025, as KPMG unveils target to do the same by 2030
Green hydrogen: BBC's Winterwatch delivers first zero emission broadcast
Flagship nature show completes successful live transmission powered entirely by green hydrogen fuel and energy saving batteries
'Drive anytime': Ovo Energy launches pioneering flat-rate EV charging tariff
Smart tariff will leverage AI to offer customers cut-price charging at a flat rate of 6p per KWh, no matter what time they charge, supplier says
Mission Possible Partnership: New coalition enlists private sector in push to clean up heavy industry and transport
Initiative launched by a clutch of sustainable business NGOs aims to galvanise global climate action by nurturing and supporting net zero collaboration across world's most carbon-intensive sectors, including steel, chemicals, shipping