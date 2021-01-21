Gulf Oil shifts gears with investment in EV mobility specialist Indra

Partnership should help UK vehicle to grid EV charging pioneer Indra expand its business in overseas markets

Gulf Oil has joined the Clean Growth Fund (CGF) in investing £6m in fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) and smart energy technology specialist Indra, making it the latest oil major to look to expand its presence in the global EV market.

Founded in Worcestershire in 2013, Indra manufactures a range of smart energy products including its Smart Pro EV charger and bi-directional "Vehicle to Grid" (V2G) charging system. Designed for residential and light commercial use, Indra's V2G chargers allow vehicles to charge their vehicles during off-peak times, when grid carbon intensity is at its lowest, and deliver power back to the grid when required during peak periods to support grid balancing as more intermittent renewable energy comes onto the system.

The investment will see CGF and Gulf Oil become shareholders in Indra, alongside Ovo Group, which provided seed capital and technical support to Indra via its technology subsidiary Kaluza. Kaluza's support helped Indra become one of the first movers in bringing flexible V2G charging to UK highways, the companies said.

Gulf's investment in the firm marks the oil giant's first move into e-mobility, which the company said should act as a stepping-stone ahead of a deeper drive into the industry.

"The automotive and energy landscape is changing fast and we, like all oil and energy companies, have to adapt our business model to meet the changes in the industry," said Camille Nehme, director at Gulf Oil International. "At Gulf, we are embarking on a new global sustainability strategy and investments, like this with Indra, are key steps in our transformation journey. As a strong 'end consumer brand', Gulf will have a role to play in becoming a service provider in the mobility space."

The partnership should also help Indra grow its business in other markets and particularly India, a key market for the Gulf Group.

Gulf's move into the EV technology sector comes as sales of EVs continue to accelerate, defying the impacts of the pandemic which have led to a sharp slowdown in sales of their diesel and petrol counterparts. Global sales of electric cars rose by 43 per cent to top three million through 2020, according to data released this week by Swedish consultancy EV-volumes.