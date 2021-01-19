Nuveen agrees to acquire specialist renewables investor Glennmont Partners

Trillion-dollar US fund manager to purchase UK clean infrastructure investor in bid to tap 'one of the most dynamic and fastest growing infrastructure sectors'

Nuveen, the $1.1tr global investment unit of financial services organisation TIAA, has agreed to acquire specialist renewable energy fund manager Glennmont Partners in a bid to beef up its sustainable investment offering.

The investment fund announced this morning it is to acquire the London-based Glennmont Partners in order to grow its real assets platform and meet increasing global demand for environmentally responsible investments.

Glennmont Partners, which exclusively funds clean energy projects, will become Nuveen's investment centre for clean energy infrastructure and will be integrated into the investor's real assets platform, which includes real estate, farmland, commodities, and agribusiness and timberland projects, according to the update.

Once the transaction is complete, the real assets platform will boast more than $150bn of assets under management in total, Nuveen said.

Nuveen CEO Jose Minaya toasted the deal, noting that Glennmont had a "track record of investment excellence in one of the most dynamic and fastest growing infrastructure sectors".

Glennmont is one of Europe's largest renewables investors and in 2019 broke the record for the largest amount ever raised for a dedicated European-focused clean energy fund when it secured more than $1bn for its third private fund.

The company plans to launch a suite of new products backed by seed capital from Nuveen and TIAA in 2021 that will target investment opportunities in European, US, and Asian markets across the equity and credit space, according to the update.

Joost Bergsma, managing partner and chief executive of Glennmont Partners, said the deal would help the firm scale up its investments and accelerate decarbonisation efforts around the world.

"My co-founders and I are delighted to be entering into this agreement with Nuveen, where we can continue our growth and deliver strong performance for investors from assets across new geographies in the US and Asia, while maintaining our focus on investments in Europe, which remains a key market for us," he said. This acquisition will also enable Glennmont to better support the global decarbonisation agenda and help lead the clean energy transition."

The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.